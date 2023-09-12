Mike Greenberg Is Not OK, Joe Biden Got The Wrong Guy, Gisele Bündchen Hits The Weights, Flex Scheduling & Love Surges

Videos by OutKick

I’m happy to report I survived Chicago.

In case you skipped last Tuesday’s Nightcaps (rude), I spent the weekend in the Windy City. Just a quick getaway to take in a Cubs game and escape my humble middle Tennessee suburb for a few days.

It was my first time traveling to Chicago since just before the pandemic.

Speaking of, I was talking to the hotel bartender about COVID on Sunday night. He told me he was out of work for 16 months during the pandemic and he’s praying that doesn’t happen again. I told him I sympathized, but luckily, I live in Tennessee and “we didn’t do COVID down there.”

Just then, an eavesdropping old grump a few barstools down loudly interjected, “Yeah, they don’t do science there.”

I’m honestly not sure which “science” he was referring to. Mandating ineffective vaccines? Wearing masks that don’t work? Claiming men can have babies? Because yeah, he’s right. We don’t do any of that.

But because I wasn’t going to waste my buzz arguing with a brick wall, I simply replied, “And miraculously I’m still alive.”

Anyway, aside from that guy, it was a solid trip full of sports, delicious food and lots of beer. And I’m definitely feeling the long weekend hangover today.

But things could be worse, I guess. I could be a Jets fan.

Congrats on that win last night, though.

I am sorry about Aaron Rodgers. Truly. As a Miami Dolphins fan who now worries anytime someone breathes on Tua Tagovailoa, I really do feel for you, New York.

So pour one out for Aaron today. And pour another one for you. It’s Nightcaps time!

Mike Greenberg Mourns Loss of Aaron Rodgers

Perhaps no one was as devastated over Rodgers’ injury as ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. A lifelong Jets fan, Greeny has been salivating all offseason over the idea of Rodgers leading Gang Green to glory.

And thanks to his wife Stacy, we had a live look at Greenberg the moment all of his hopes and dreams were shattered.

His daughter Nikki chimed in, too.

thank you everyone for your concern about my father’s mental state i am here to confirm it is not good — Nikki Greenberg (@nikkigreeny) September 12, 2023

And despite the Jets miraculously pulling out a win, Mike Greenberg — like most of his fellow New York football fans (and yes I’m including the Giants in there) — remains in the pit of despair.

In fact, he couldn’t even make it through his morning monologue in Tuesday’s edition of Get Up. Greeny abruptly stopped the highlights as he got emotional discussing Rodgers’ season-ending injury.

“Alright, I can’t do this. I just can’t … Stop it. Kill the music; kill the graphics; kill the video,” Greenberg said. “I cant pretend this is alright. I cannot pretend this is a normal morning. I cannot do the big voice. I cannot pretend the energy is here.

“I’m sorry. I said I’m going to try and do the show normal today but these are not normal circumstances.”

Greeny: "In all honesty, people want to know how I feel and the truth is there is no way in the world I have processed this." pic.twitter.com/y5uTzqqjeR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2023

He later continued his eulogy: “The truth is there is no way in the world have I processed this.

“I understand that millions of things have happened yesterday in the world that in the big picture were more significant than this. But from a sports perspective, this is about as overwhelming as anything that could possibly happens … all the excitement and all the possibilities.

“For it to come to an end like that, that quickly, there is no way I have fully taken in the magnitude of what happened on the fourth play last night.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Greenberg during this difficult time.

The Prime Time Jets!

Sure, last night’s ending was pretty exciting.

But I think we can all be honest with each other here: That’s probably the most Jets excitement we’re getting all season.

Because every week, they are not going to have the good fortune of Josh Allen turning the ball over four times. And Zach Wilson is still — well — Zach Wilson.

The problem, though, is the NFL had planned on the Jets being must-see TV all season long. Thus, we have ourselves FIVE more primetime Rodgers-less Jets games.

Take a look:

we cannot watch Primetime Zach Wilson in 5 more stand-alone games



something must be done about this pic.twitter.com/HpxjEi6Zgm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 12, 2023

So the question now becomes: Can the league do anything about this or are we, football fans, just S-O-L?

Turns out, the NFL did expand its flex scheduling (on a trial basis) in 2023 to include prime time games on Monday and Thursday. Unfortunately, though, that doesn’t kick in until Week 12 for Monday Night Football and Week 13 for Thursday Night.

Now, the league can choose to flex Sunday Night games as early as Week 5. So if my calculations are correct, the Raiders and Browns games could be bumped to a new time slot.

But if I had to guess, here’s the more likely scenario:

You’ll watch it and you’ll like it pic.twitter.com/CIhckucBLu — Dave Cartwright (@TheChiefWildcat) September 12, 2023

Enough about the Jets. Let’s move on to another train wreck.

Joe Biden Posts Photo Of Vietnamese President

One little problem, though. It wasn’t the Vietnamese President.

If you thought our fearless leader was done embarrassing us after telling everyone he wanted to “go to bed,” discussing the movie song “Good Morning, Vietnam” and getting cut off by a staffer in the middle of an incoherent rant, you would be wrong.

To conclude his visit to Hanoi, Biden posted on X: “President Vo Van Thuong, thank you for such a productive meeting. This partnership is about unleashing our peoples’ potential and, with it, a range of incredible possibilities.”

But the picture he included was not of Vo Van Thuong. It was of Vietnam’s National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Could I pick Vietnam’s president out of a lineup? Absolutely not. But I’m not tweeting for the President of the United States. And if I were, I’d probably double check that before hitting send.

POTUS has since deleted the post. But not before hundreds of thousands of people saw it.

Now, Joe Biden is obviously not running his own social media. And aside from Donald Trump, there probably isn’t a single high-ranking politician who is.

But this is yet another example of the disastrous communication strategy of the Biden White House.

Last month, a post went out from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s X account that was clearly meant for the President’s account.

And the White House has had to delete multiple tweets after being “Community Noted” to death when sending out blatant lies.

Entertaining for the Internet? Sure. But not so reassuring for the state of our leadership.

Gisele Bündchen’s ‘Jacked’ Photos Bring Out Internet Trolls

Speaking of entertaining the people of the Internet, Gisele Bündchen has inadvertently caused a stir over the past couple of days.

Paparazzi took photos of newly-divorced Gisele leaving a Miami-area gym on Friday, and she was looking particularly jacked.

Gisele Bündchen looks absolutely jacked as she leaves gym in Miami https://t.co/58Z4jsdNNq pic.twitter.com/MXZg2USevN — New York Post (@nypost) September 12, 2023

Good for you, Gisele. I love a strong queen.

One thing I learned as a former competitive bodybuilder: The only people who have a problem with muscular women are jealous women and weak men.

And it’s not like she’s some roided out strongwoman. She’s just fit as f-ck.

But of course, the trolls are going to troll. So here come the beta males.

Straight Men don’t want masculine looking women — PlottingYourDemise (@NJRefugeetoSC) September 12, 2023

Gross. — Saulus Worthing (@VorGuardian) September 12, 2023

those are guy muscles, like Big Mike. — george lee (@NeiloomoLee) September 12, 2023

Woof



she is looking OLD — Chill Rich Dude (@jakep316) September 11, 2023

Manly arms — HS (@HumanSabre) September 11, 2023

Not into chicks with muscles. Weird man! — Glen Duarte (@gduarte_10) September 11, 2023

Damn, Glen. I’m sure she will be devastated.

Anyway, couple things here:

Notice how people who comment things like this are always anonymous? They should be required to provide a full-body, unedited photo of themselves before commenting on the attractiveness of someone else. Fair is fair.

And second, it’s wild that you can be an international supermodel (or Margot Robbie) and some losers in their mom’s basement will still call you “mid.” As if any of these dues would stand a snowball’s chance in hell with these women in the first place.

Gisele was good enough for TOM BRADY, but she’s too mid for you? Go do some pushups and shut up.

Meanwhile, the former Mr. Gisele played some pickup hoops today while he waits for his call from the Jets.

In the lab! Just trying to keep up with the kids these days… pic.twitter.com/ttwpJLPoxN — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 12, 2023

Can I interest you in a love surge?

A woman went viral on TikTok for sharing the practice of “love surging.”

Basically, her husband becomes so overwhelmed with love for her that he cannot contain himself. So he wraps his arms around her and shakes violently until… you know what? I’ll just let her explain.

As you can imagine, the comments were brutal.

“If this is a relationship, I’d rather die alone.”

“Please God erase this from my memory forever.”

“This video made me consider breaking up with my bf just to make sure I never risk experiencing a love surge.”

“I need a love surge protector.”

But finally, star social media couple Alex and Jon said what we were all thinking:

Now, normally I’d end this segment here. But Lilianna (the original creator) got the last word.

Yesterday, she took to TikTok to post a response to all the hate. And honestly, she gained my respect here.

So I ask, “Are you ready to shake with the electricity of love?!”

“I hope I ruined your day.”

Thank you, Lilianna. You did.

Things That Made Me LOL

“But I just love the big city!”

Jets fans sitting in their $4,000/mo apartments watching Zach Wilson replace Aaron Rodgers on MNF pic.twitter.com/wGpD8T68Fo — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) September 12, 2023

Totally normal behavior. Definitely take these people seriously.

In Europe, LGBTQ activists bark, growl and howl. So much enrichment https://t.co/drJGG33zBu pic.twitter.com/6wGDPGNBx0 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 11, 2023

Huge win for my fellow grammar nerds last night.

Patrick Mahomes with a lesson on why commas are important 😅 pic.twitter.com/zR7y0ipla3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

The woman in the background perfectly demonstrating my exact face as I scroll social media every day.

Those pancakes do look fire, though.

we're all the person at the next table pic.twitter.com/IMbZGfbXeO — eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) September 10, 2023

It’s called fashion. Look it up.

An imposter wore a trash bag and did the catwalk at Fashion Week



Nobody in the crowd even noticed pic.twitter.com/L00b1VXU50 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2023

