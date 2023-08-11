Jason Kelce’s Diet Consists Of Beer, McDonalds And Wawa And He’s Doing Just Fine

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winning center Jason Kelce has attained role model status not just for his play on the field and his charity work — but also by being a hero to guys like myself who just want to eat whatever we damn well please.

In a new Sports Illustrated interview, Kelce stood up for anyone who wants to engage in some good grubbin’ by saying that there’s no way he could even play football if it required him to eat annoyingly healthy foods all the time.

“As long as you’re in the middle, you’re gonna be fine. I can go to McDonald’s, Wawa, look at the menu and figure out what to have,” the 12-year vet said. “I don’t need to have rice and a chicken breast with no flavor. If that’s what’s required of me to play, I probably wouldn’t do it.”

AMEN. Say it for the people in the 300 seats! (Let’s just hope there are still Wawa’s around in the future though.)

Kelce’s diet solution?

“You just drink a bunch of beers,” Kelce kidded… sort of. It was just a few months ago where Kelce displayed his beer chugging talents at a charity event.

KELCE HAS A “MIDDLE” DIET

Kelce went on to say that what works best for him is finding that right middle diet — the healthy balance, the good and the bad.

“I work out three or four days a week, run two or three times a week. That’s about it,” Kelce continued. “Some guys go over the top & want to have six-packs and all this stuff. I don’t go to that level.”

Damn right.

In this day and age of everyone body shaming each other and every single thing being criticized or praised ad nauseum, good for Kelce for essentially saying the hell with it all and just live your best life. He’s not saying let yourself go wild, but he’s also saying that if you want to eat something with some taste — if you want to stop at that Wawa or Taco Bell at 1am on a Friday night — the world is yours my friend.

If I’m a fast food company I am immediately calling Kelce and making him the equivalent of the Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man In The World,” character. It’d be perfect.