Philly Is Such A Trainwreck That Wawa May Be Leaving

Great job Philadelphia. Your crime-ridden city is such a mess that even Wawa doesn’t want to be associated with it anymore.

A spokesperson for the convenience store chain announced that it will be closing at least two Center City Philadelphia locations due to “continued safety and security challenges and business factors.”

The move comes after dozens of teenagers ransacked a store in the Mayfair section of the city. Items were stolen, shelves were knocked over and fights ensued. It was literally chaos and the fact that it’s happening in 2022 is just crazy. What are we doing here people?

"Are ya'll going to make the sandwiches or keep recording"

As a Wawa in Philly was being ransacked.

This is becoming too much of a common practice in American cities. pic.twitter.com/qjn4nOdGtn — The Independent Opinion Podcast (@theIOpod) October 6, 2022

WAWA HAS HAD ENOUGH

This past week an employee was also pepper sprayed during a separate store robbery. In August the company was sued by the family of a man that was stabbed to death outside another store location.

It’s becoming so bad that even some politicians are realizing that if things don’t turn around quick, the store chain may be on its way out.

According to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who recently met with senior company executives, Wawa may exclude Philadelphia from its expansion plans.

The fact of the matter is if District Attorney’s and radical judges are going to keep allowing criminals on the street and not prosecute offenders, then they are going to face the consequences. America’s big cities like Philadelphia are deteriorating in front of our eyes.

OTHER STORES ARE ALSO JUMPING SHIP

People are already moving out of America’s cities. Companies will be next. They don’t need to deal with these lunatics having no respect for their stores. It’s a growing trend, as a Philadelphia Starbucks recently closed due to crime issues.

For now, Wawa says that it is still committed to building a presence within Pennsylvania’s popular city. But can you blame them if they reverse course if crime keeps rising?

The bottom line is companies would rather take a small financial hit of closing a few stores than be made a mockery of because the legal system has failed us all.