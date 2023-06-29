Eagles Pro Bowler Jason Kelce Destroys Beer-Chugging Contest At Charity Event

Videos by OutKick

Jason Kelce can’t get out of the spotlight, even in the NFL’s offseason. This time, Jason found a way to turn beer chugging into a good cause, which is admittedly cool.

The longtime Eagles offensive lineman, who shares a popular podcast with brother / Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, appeared at a New Jersey bar on Wednesday as part of an annual charity event.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce hopped on the bar and started serving drinks to the Ocean Drive bar patrons, which inevitably led to a good time.

Before working as a bartender, Kelce dominated the competition in a beer-chugging contest. The elder Kelce drank all 30 or so ounces of beer in an unofficial 5.56 seconds.

Not bad, Jason Kelce … not bad.

James might’ve lost but @JasonKelce was fighting for his life after putting that thing down 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rkj3o6b1tv — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) June 28, 2023

Jason Kelce helped raise $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He added a $50,000 donation from his own purse.

Jason Kelce with an unbelievable entrance to the OD 👏



How much money will this event raise today?! https://t.co/KdJBh2JpN6 pic.twitter.com/sCgB1PwGMB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 28, 2023

The third annual fundraising event also featured a special podcast recording of the Kelce Brother’s “New Heights” pod.

To really drive home his devotion to Philly, Kelce led the bar patrons in the Eagles fight song.

Philadelphia lost to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs, 38-35, at Super Bowl LVII in February.