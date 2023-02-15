Jason & Travis Kelce Have Emotional Conversation Following Super Bowl Against One Another

Videos by OutKick

Dubbed “The Kelce Bowl,” this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles featured a matchup between brothers Jason and Travis Kelce.

Ultimately, Travis’ Chiefs defeated Jason’s Eagles 38-35. Much of the story leading up to the game centered around their mother, Donna.

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Donna wore a custom jacket to the game so that she could support both of her sons.

After the game, she consoled Jason after a tough loss.

Jason and Travis do a podcast together called “New Heights.” The pair recounted the game and Jason couldn’t help but get emotional.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got emotional,” Jason says before taking a moment to gather himself.

The camera cuts to Travis, as both brothers have tears in their eyes.

“Oh man, f***!” Jason says through tears. “It was awesome, she was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was on top of it and she shined the whole time, man,” Travis said. “Mom, you absolutely killed it.”

“Ironically, you lose the Super Bowl and you’re crying after the game,” Jason continues through tears. “But they’re not tears of sadness. They’re tears of joy.”

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

It’s tough to lose the Super Bowl, obviously, but clearly the Kelce brothers have great love and respect for one another and their family.

Surely there’s a sibling rivalry, but Jason truly seems happy for Travis. And that’s great.

Family and football is what America is all about.