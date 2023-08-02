There Is No Bigger Hypocrite Than Lizzo | Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

There is no bigger hypocrite than Lizzo.

Three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit against her alleging the singer harassed employees with comments tinged with “racial and fat-phobic animus.”

Translation: Lizzo shamed her dancers for being fat.

It’s unclear if she understood the irony of calling others fat or just did not care. Her alleged hazing is perplexing for a few reasons.

One, she is fat herself. Being fat is her brand. The fat card is her claim to fame. But two, she is an avowed member of the “body positivity” movement, a celebration of the large.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo told Vogue in 2020. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body.”

Apparently, she wants to normalize her large frame but not her dancers’.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 15: Lizzo performs at The O2 Arena on March 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Overweight celebrities shaming others for being overweight is hardly novel. Earlier this year, staffers for former late-night host James Corden told The Daily Mail that Corden asked them to move overweight audience members to the back rows during his tapings.

Corden didn’t want the fat members of the crowd to make it on television during the crowd shots. He preferred only one fat person to appear on the broadcast:

Himself.

Though, unlike Lizzo, Corden didn’t force dancers to eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.

According to the lawsuit, “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Even if overweight singers are your thing, there has to be better choices than Lizzo, no?

Lizzo revealed herself to be a fraud last year when she turned on cancel culture after it came for her. While originally a proponent of browbeating public figures into apologies for their supposed thought crimes, Lizzo called cancel culture a form of “appropriation” when she was accused of being ableist.

The outrage mob forced her to change the lyrics to her song GRRRLS to omit the word “spaz.”

“As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I can overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” Lizzo said while protesting cancel culture.

As we said, a hypocrite. A big one.