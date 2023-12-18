The Ultimate John Daly Autograph Collection – Cigs, Diet Coke & M&Ms — Obtained By Collector At PNC Championship

Videos by OutKick

Close your eyes and imagine the ultimate man cave memorabilia collection — I’m talking items that make visitors gasp.

Now open your eyes and look at what a collector obtained this weekend — apparently much of the credit goes to his son — at the PNC Championship in Orlando where John Daly was ripping heaters while looking like Santa Claus.

According to golf memorabilia collector John Morton, there is someone on Facebook who got the Holy Grail of John Daly autographs. “A guy had his son get some of the most EPIC [Daly] autographs at the PNC Championship yesterday,” Morton reported.

We’re talking about Daly autographs on a pack of Marlboro reds, a tall boy of Diet Coke and a share size pack of peanut M&Ms.

Why are these three items important to the John Daly lore?

In 2022, CBS sports writer and podcast host Will Brinson tweeted about what he witnessed from Daly at the Wyndham Championship in 2008.

Brinson followed Daly for 18 holes and noted Big John’s consumption levels:

21 cigs

12 Diet Cokes

6 packs of Peanut M&M’s

0.0 ounces of water

The John Daly ultimate collector’s pack was born and now Morton says there’s someone out there who has a crazy conversation piece for a collection.

Last year, Tiger Woods shared his own Daly stories about consumption. The story is based at the 2007 PGA Championship on a blazing hot Tulsa afternoon. Daly told Tiger he had 13 Diet Cokes and zero water during his round. 264 people were treated at that tournament for heat exhaustion. Daly wasn’t one of them.

“I used to drink anywhere from 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day,” Daly said during a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger. “I used to go to McDonald’s three to four times a day. To me, they always had the best fountain Diet Coke. You know I don’t drink water. I hate water. I cannot stand drinking water.”

“I used to be able to eat two Big Macs, two or three cheeseburgers, chocolate shake, regular Coke back then before I started drinking Diet Cokes in a sitting pretty easily,” Daly recalled.

Those who know Daly say that during his prime he consumed 515 gallons of Diet Coke each year.

Pat Perez also tells a story where he saw Daly drink 72 beers in an afternoon at Hooters.

And now you should have more ideas on items to add to the ultimate John Daly autograph collection.