The Seattle Seahawks Rookie Dinner Bill Was $22,000, Including 20 Strawberry Lemonades & More!

Thursday night was rookie dinner bill night in Seattle for the Seahawks rookies who survived the 18-week season and their first season in the NFL. Their reward? Paying for dinner at Bellvue hotspot El Gaucho where a room rental goes for $700, crab cake appetizers ran $29, steak tartare was $23 and lobster mac and cheese was $35.

Derick Hall, a rookie linebacker who was drafted in the second round, was left gasping for air over the massive bill that he and fellow rookies had to cover.

The final total was: $22,203.60

You see the numbers. This place wasn’t cheap. We’re talking about a place where a side of corn costs $14. Sauteed mushrooms are $13. And 14 Courvoisier XOs are $43 PER. Oh, and the Caymus wine is $185 a glass.

Cheers, fellas.

This is one of the bigger NFL rookie bills in the history of the league, but it’s nothing compared to the $55,000 tab Dez Bryant was left with in 2010 and that’s one was nothing compared to the $64,000 Eagles veterans racked up on their rookies during the 2014 season.

Of course, in 2022, the New York Times wrote about how the rookie dinner bill hazing was terrible and how dangerous it was for NFL rookies, many of whom have very little guaranteed money, to be paying for these dinner bills.

Let’s face it, the Times hates fun, guys being guys and the bonding that went on last night over a $22,000 dinner bill.

Look at how great the Seahawks ate days before a huge game in Arizona where they need to win and have the Packers lose to the Bears to get the No. 7 playoff seed.

What a night.

And the rookies stand to make over $40,000 if the Seahawks make the playoffs.

