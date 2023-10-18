Is Fart ‘Fatigue’ To Blame For Texas A&M’s Struggles? — OutKick Investigation

Videos by OutKick

The smell of disappointment & disgusting greasy broccoli farts are reportedly wafting through the air in College Station.

Explosive allegations are flying across social media and Reddit where investigators have been busy trying to figure out if a new high-fiber diet left the Aggies gassed in back-to-back losses to Alabama and on the road at Tennessee.

Now 4-3, fans are looking for answers. Social media user named ‘johndor7890’ just might have an answer for what’s ailing this team that was ranked No. 23 in the AP preseason poll.

Farts. A high-fiber diet. Gas. Fatigue farts.

“That was a very difficult loss for the Aggies,” ‘johndor7890’ wrote after A&M kicked one field goal in the second half and lost 20-13 to Tennessee.

Social media is buzzing over the claim that Texas A&M’s recent struggles on the football field are releated to farting fatigue due to switching from a protein diet to a grain diet. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images / OutKick Illustration)

“Not many people know this, but Texas A&M has hired a new nutrition coordinator and they utilize grains much more than protein,” the Insider® claimed.

And what does that mean to those of us who eat chicken wings and suck down draft beers? Go on.

“The theory is that by eating more grains that the players will have more stamina. The problem is, what they are ingesting causes gas and it is not typical every day gas.

“This is chronic and it leads to a lot of problems, including fatigue. Several folks with inside knowledge of the program have told me that this is a real problem and the players have complained about it. It is an intestinal issue and that type of gas is not normal. When you have players passing gas literally every play that is a problem. I think you could tell in the 4th quarter that the Aggies were struggling. The training table and nutrition is vital to any teams success.”

Investigators even think they have a smoking gun in the form of A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson’s (alleged) poop pants that were on full display during a first-half Vols touchdown from Jacob Warren.

Is this all just hot air?

The investigators on this case also point to A&M’s lack of offense during the 4th quarter — just 17 4th quarter points through four SEC games — as proof that this team is simply gassed and have nothing left in the tank due to this grain diet.

A&M points scored in the 4th Q this season:

10 vs NMSU

7 vs Miami

10 vs ULM

7 vs Auburn

7 vs Arkansas

3 vs Alabama

0 vs Tennessee

Some may see all this as “grain trutherism” as one Reddit observer called it, but these are the questions that need to be answered for fans who thought they had a legitimate shot at winning the SEC West.

Is it possible Texas A&M is suffering from farting fatigue?

Diet, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) confirms, can cause problematic belching, bloating and farting.

“Some carbohydrates cannot be digested by the enzymes in the small intestine and reach the colon where bacteria metabolize them to hydrogen and carbon dioxide gasses. Examples of such food are bran, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and beans. This can result in excess flatulence in some patients,” the ACG notes.

This ‘johndor7890’ person is either onto something here or an evil genius who came up with the perfect cover for yet another Jimbo Fisher dumpster fire of a season. With at least two more highly likely losses — at Ole Miss and at LSU — on the schedule, the ball coach is in danger of backing up a horrible 5-7 2022 season with a season that could end in similar fashion.

If this mess is due to cabbage and broccoli consumption levels, the school needs to make a decision FAST on this (alleged) dietary dilemma.

The first order of business Jimbo would need to address IF farts are becoming an issue is to figure out how many times per day these guys are ripping ass.

Ripping “between maybe five and 15 times per day … is totally normal,” Dr. William Chey, the H. Marvin Pollard Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan, told CNN Health in August.

Former Texas A&M star Von Miller has a long history of ripping farts. / Saturday Down South

“That’s because people are different in terms of the way that their (gastrointestinal) tract functions, of the microbiome that lives inside the GI tract and of what they eat. All those things are really key factors to determining how often you pass gas, how much you pass gas and what your gas smells like.”

The fart experts say the best course of action, if fart fatigue is catching up to the Aggies, is to keep a “gas diary” where players would track when they’re ripping bombs and what activities were causing the gas to boil up.

Look, this might be nothing or it could be the story of the year that saves the A&M season.

At the least, beat reporters should be asking questions to Jimbo on what these guys are eating and if guys like McKinnley Jackson are keeping a “gas diary.”

Buckle up. This story is one to watch.

Do you have intel on the alleged Texas A&M fart fatigue? Do you have photos of what the players are eating at the dining halls? Let us know. You’ll remain anonymous. See something, say something.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com