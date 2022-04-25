If You Want Tennessee To Stop Having Fun, Go Beat Them Consistently. They’re Just Enjoying The Ride

There’s a saying out there somewhere in the world that if you want to shut someone up, do something about it. Well, the Tennessee baseball program is practically begging opponents to do something about their recent trolling.

We see this all around college football, where teams use props on the sidelines to celebrate a big play on offense or defense. Some have a turnover chain, others have spiked football pads or some wacky hat.

This trend didn’t just start out of the blue recently, so why are college baseball fans upset with Tennessee? That answer is simple: people just don’t like them.

The dugout shenanigans with the ‘Daddy’ hat and the fur coat after a home run. It’s no different than what we see on TV after every monumental play in college football, it just comes in many varieties. I see that LSU is using a huge boombox to get jacked up or celebrate a win, but I don’t see people complaining about it. It’s a prop, just like every other team might use to celebrate something special happening in the game.

For Tennessee, the uproar on Sunday afternoon came after the team swept Florida with a comeback win in extra innings. The squad bussed over the Florida’s football stadium to grab a shower and get ready for the trip back home to Knoxville.

In the midst of freshening up, Tennessee players decided to have some fun with Florida football helmets that were in the same vicinity as their changing area. A few players put on some helmets and took pictures, seemingly trolling the Florida fan base.

However, a bunch of Florida fans and one player took exception to the Vols celebrating in the visitors locker room inside ‘The Swamp.’ Now, folks should know that Florida has dominated Tennessee in football over the last decade. But again, this Vols baseball team was having a bit of fun after a huge comeback win. The comments about the picture were fantastic and led to some interesting exchanges between the fan bases on social media.

Florida linebacker Chief Borders had this to say on social media after seeing it.

The Vols won’t garner many fans outside of the ones who wear Orange, but something tells me this team doesn’t care. Until someone shuts them up, they will continue to be loud. It’s all about having fun anyway and if you can’t handle some trash talk in the SEC, you might want to find a new conference.

Someone will give them a taste of their own medicine soon. Maybe. But until then, Tennessee will keep fishing and opposing teams will keep taking the bait.