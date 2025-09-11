Week 1 NFL QB Report Card: Russell Wilson Stinks, J.J. McCarthy Impresses

The NFL is back, and Week 1 reminded us why there's nothing more important than quarterbacks. Some guys look like they’re already in midseason form, while others look like they’ve never seen a blitz before in their lives. That’s football — and it’s why we’re handing out grades.

From Straight A’s to Failing Grades, here’s how every quarterback stacks up coming out of opening weekend. Spoiler alert: not everyone is walking into Week 2 with a gold star.

Straight A’s: Week 1’s Top Dogs

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert and the Chargers came flying out of the gate with an impressive offensive performance against the three-time reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert completed 74% of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. He also showed mobility, running for the game-sealing first down to ice the Week 1 victory.

Herbert has always had a ton of talent, but there were questions about his inability to show up in the big moments. Now that Jim Harbaugh is in his second season as the team's head coach, Herbert looks ready to cement himself among the game's elite.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills & Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

I'm putting these guys together because they both lit up the field on Sunday Night Football. While the Bills ultimately won thanks to a Josh Allen-led comeback, Lamar Jackson couldn't have done any more in a losing effort. There was a lot of debate last season about which of these two players deserved to win NFL MVP, and if Week 1 is any indication, we're heading for another heated discussion this year.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

I'm sure that you're just as shocked as I am, but there's no debate: Daniel Jones balled out in Week 1. The Colts became the first team in nearly 50 years to score on every single offensive possession and Jones led the charge. He might not be here every week, but he earned an A grade on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

While I'm not ready to declare that Rodgers is back to his MVP form (he's nearly 42 years old, after all), he played some vintage Aaron Rodgers football against the Jets in Week 1. The veteran tossed four touchdowns in a 34-32 victory, regularly finding open receivers across the field.

B Effort: Rock-Solid Football Without the Flash

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy just missed getting an A in Week 1 because I can't completely discount that he looked lost for three quarters. The Vikings had six three-and-outs in their first nine possessions, and McCarthy threw a pick-6 to start the second half.

But it's not how you start, it's how you finish. And McCarthy finished about as strong as anyone could expect. He led the team on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives to beat the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, and looked like a leader in the process. It's clear the Vikings think they found their guy, he just needs to put it together for a full 60 minutes.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs lost to the Chargers in Brazil, but the loss can't be pinned on the former NFL MVP. The Chiefs lack offensive weapons, particularly after Xavier Worthy suffered an early injury, and it showed on the field. Mahomes wasn't elite, but he certainly wasn't bad and probably did enough to win most games.

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Love didn't need to do much because the Green Bay defense completely dominated the Detroit Lions all game. But he did exactly what was necessary: don't turn the ball over and keep the chains moving. Love threw a pair of touchdown passes and didn't take any sacks. A solid but unspectacular performance.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Hurts did most of his damage on the ground, rushing for 62 yards and two scores. But he was efficient enough in the passing game to get the Eagles a hard-fought win against their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Like Jordan Love, Daniels didn't have to do much because his opponents couldn't do anything on offense. Still, he was efficient, avoided turnovers and did damage through the air and on the ground.

C-Level Work: Enough to Pass, Nothing to Brag About

The majority of the league fell in the middle category, so we'll go through these quickly.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray threw a pair of touchdown passes, but also took five sacks – and they weren't all on his offensive line. But they beat the Saints, so there ya go.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The late touchdown drive to beat the Falcons covered up what was shaping up to be a fairly pedestrian effort from Mayfield for most of the game.

Michael Penix, Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Penix arguably outplayed Mayfield and put the Falcons in position to tie the game with a last-second field goal, but Younghoe Koo missed from 44 yards.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Teammates let him down, and the weather delay didn't help, but Prescott also didn't do anything special to elevate his squad.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals offensive line, once again, looked overmatched. Burrow didn't play amazing, but did enough to win. It's probably also time to start talking about head coach Zac Taylor as a "hot seat" candidate.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence played OK, but like a few other guys, didn't have to do much because the Panthers never really threatened.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The usual from Stafford: steady, mostly unspectacular, but enough to win.

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Smith arguably played well enough to earn a B grade, but it was against the Patriots, so he got a C.

Justin Fields, New York Jets

Here we go again. Everyone is back on the Justin Fields train, even though I've been telling you all for years that he's just not good. If his Week 1 effort against the Steelers represents a "good" performance from Fields, then my point is proven.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Goff was in consideration for a D, but sometimes you just have to tip your cap to an elite defense who entered a game with an elite gameplan. The Packers had both.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Mixed bag for Purdy, who threw a pair of picks, but ultimately outplayed Sam Darnold and did enough to win.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

I thought Williams and the Bears would look a lot better this season, but the offense did virtually nothing after an opening-drive touchdown. The only thing keeping Williams from a lower grade is that he didn't turn the ball over (and took fewer sacks than usual).

Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye is another QB who was on the cusp of a lower grade, but he gets a slight break because the Patriots still lack a true playmaker to help out their young quarterback.

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Rattler didn't play well, but he avoided turnovers. So, that's good.

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Old man Flacco looked old (and threw a pair of picks). But, quite frankly, the Browns probably deserved to win. Special teams let them down with a missed extra point and a missed field goal.

D for Disappointment: Ugly, But Not Rock Bottom

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins completely embarrassed themselves in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts and much of the struggles fell on Tagovailoa. He turned the ball over three times and didn't lead the Dolphins on a scoring drive until the game was out-of-hand. It was ugly, in every way imaginable.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward is a rookie and therefore deserves some grace. However, he looked completely overmatched in his first NFL start. The Titans' offense couldn't move the ball, and Ward seemed uncomfortable in the pocket and regularly missed throws. I'm not giving up on the kid after one start, but it was a rough debut.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix is the only player to receive a D or worse in a winning effort, but I thought he was that bad. He only threw for 176 yards (on 40 passing attempts!) and turned the ball over three times. The reason the Broncos won was because they were facing Cam Ward, who managed to play worse than Nix in his NFL debut.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

I had high hopes for Young after a strong finish to the 2024-25 season, but he looked like the Bryce Young who struggled throughout his first one-and-a-half seasons in the NFL. He barely completed over 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions against Jacksonville, not exactly a top-tier NFL defense.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold finished with 150 yards passing, and 51 came on two plays during the final drive. He had a chance to move himself into a C grade with a game-winning drive, but fumbled it away to secure a loss against the 49ers. Perhaps I'm being too hard on Darnold, but I wasn't impressed with his performance at all.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

This might seem unfair to Stroud, who was better than the other players in this group, but his fall from his incredible rookie season continued in Week 1. For those hoping last year was just a "sophomore slump," Sunday's loss to the Rams didn't inspire much confidence. The Texans' offense failed to reach the endzone, and Stroud threw for fewer than 200 yards with an interception. There might be better days ahead, but questions are seriously arising around the former #2 overall pick.

Failing Grades: Week 1’s Dumpster Fires

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

I could probably dish out more F grades, but I really wanted to reserve this section for Russell Wilson. Why? His career is done. Wilson can't effectively quarterback an NFL offense, and he needs to accept that. So do the Giants, who need to turn it over to rookie Jaxson Dart. Honestly, if they think Dart isn't ready, they should start Jameis Winston.

There is no excuse to keep trotting Wilson out there as a starting NFL quarterback. As the philosopher Eminem once said, "When your run is over, just admit when it's at its end."

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings, Top 8 & Bottom 8

This isn't just based off of Week 1, but rather how I view the quarterbacks for the rest of the 2025 season. I'm focusing on the top and bottom 25%. Everyone else is in the middle.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

…

25. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

26. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

27. Justin Fields, New York Jets

28. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

29. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

30. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

31. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

32. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

File these as "subject to change." Defenses adjust, elbows bruise, and storylines flip fast. For now, Herbert, Allen, and Rodgers get stickers; Tua and Russ get homework. See you after the next bell.