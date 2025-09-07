Aaron Rodgers Happy To Beat 'Everyone Associated With The Jets'

The man who was disrespected by the New York Jets and ignored by the Minnesota Vikings threw four touchdown passes Sunday. And that means Aaron Rodgers has thrown four touchdown passes in two consecutive games at MetLife Stadium because he did it in his final Jets game and first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So why were so many NFL people doubting this guy in the offseason?

Aaron Rodgers Nothing To Prove

He certainly isn't doubting himself. He certainly doesn't feel like he has to prove himself.

"No, I just wanted to have fun today," Rodgers said when I asked if he needed to prove something in the Steelers regular-season opener and his debut with the team.

"I was dreaming about the opportunity to step back on the field in the offseason and wondering how it would feel? Would the juices flow? Would it hit my competitive spirit? There were a lot of moments I was on the sideline, just to myself, thanking my wife and my friends for encouraging me to take time with my decision and that this would be the right decision.

"So, happy to be a Steeler and happy the way things went today."

New Highlight For Rodgers At MetLife

His biggest highlight in this stadium before Sunday was when he ran on the field on Sept. 11, 2023, carrying the American flag. It was a moving moment on an important and memorable day.

But it wasn't about football. And within an hour of that happening, his season ended with an Achilles rupture after only four plays. And all the other moments he had with the franchise afterward were either a disappointment to everyone or something soon forgotten.

That's certainly how it was for Jets coach Aaron Glenn and the new Jets brain trust. They had him fly cross-country from California to New Jersey last spring – on his own dime, by the way – simply to tell him they didn't want him on their team.

The way Glenn handled that cut Rodgers.

"Yes, that's what he did," Rodgers said of Glenn.

And this result – handing Glenn and general manager Doug Mougey – their first loss of the season and their tenure was obviously satisfying.

"I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," Rodgers added.

Aaron Glenn Fails To Get Last Word

Glenn talked about how he loved what he saw this game "in a lot of different areas."

He couldn't have loved his defense giving up four touchdown passes to the player he didn't want on the team. He couldn't have loved that the quarterback he picked, Justin Fields, played well. But Rodgers played better.

"I mean, he's a good passer," Glenn said of Rodgers. "We all know that. So, that's nothing new."

That's it?

That's all Glenn could say? Maybe it might have been good for him to know this before he got rid of Rodgers, because it might have changed the results on Sunday after the Jets played well enough to win – but not well enough to overcome a four-TD performance by the opposing quarterback.

Rodgers: Didn't Appreciate Way It Ended

Rodgers, by the way, did his best to underplay the revenge factor – that one comment notwithstanding. But he understood the hype over this game.

"It wasn't overblown," Rodgers said. "The excitement we had on 9-11 in ‘23, running out on the field, the energy definitely felt different to Week 1 today. Anybody that was there could feel there was a major difference. And to have the season taken away like that and then battle back and have a rough season, like I said last week, I gave as much as I could to the team and it didn’t work out.

"I didn't have any hard feelings about it not working out. Now, I didn't maybe appreciate the way it went down in the end. But that's in the past and we're 1-0."