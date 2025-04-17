Aaron Rodgers Explains Why He Hasn't Committed To Playing, And Roasts Jets Over Handling Of His Release

Aaron Rodgers is not committing to playing in the 2025 season for any team because he's instead committed to aiding people in his "circle" who are suffering some personal struggles, but if and when those issues are resolved, it sounds like he'd play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since the New York Jets announced their intentions to release him on Feb. 13 by participating in a nearly 40-minute segment on the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

And it was a doozy.

Aaron Rodgers Gives Wide Ranging Interview

Rodgers explained his current personal situation and how that has kept him from signing with a team.

He said retirement is on the table because, he said, "I'm open to anything and attached to nothing, so yeah, retirement still could be a possibility."

He confirmed he's spoken to multiple teams including the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants as well as the Steelers and that he's been open about his status with all of them.

He said he holds the Steelers organization in high regard from coach Mike Tomlin to receiver DK Metcalf, with whom he worked out at UCLA a couple of weeks ago.

Rodgers said money is not an issue in his decision on what team he plays for or whether he plays. He added that he'd play for $10 million if it came to it.

And, Rodgers roasted the Jets, particularly new head coach Aaron Glenn, for the way his release was handled.

So, a lot of stuff. And it starts with Rodgers not willing to commit to a team at a time he's committed to people close to him.

"That has to take my attention right now," Rodger stressed. "I'm not stringing anybody along. I'm not holding anybody hostage. I've been honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention."

Rodgers: Personal Life Comes First

So, apparently, it's not Rodgers waiting on the Minnesota Vikings to have a spot for him. "That's not accurate," Rodgers said.

It's not him trying to get more money because he said he told teams he wasn't concerned about that.

It's his personal life that is pulling on Rodgers.

"From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life," he said. "I'm 41 years old. I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I've made and not knowing what my career is going to look like after last year that are important to me. And I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle that are really battling some personal stuff.

"So I have a lot of things that are taking my attention and have, really, since January that have taken my attention away from football. That's where I've been focusing most of my attention."

The understandable part is that Rodgers doesn't wish to commit to a team and then be absent as he deals with the personal issues he feels compelled to handle.

"To make a commitment to a team is a big thing," he said. "Whether you're a first-year player or a 20-year vet. And I had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams. Not one of those was the Jets because that wasn't a great conversation. But I've had some good conversations and I've been upfront with all of them."

Details About Jets Exit Meeting

Rodgers did not provide details about what challenges those close to him are battling. And he didn't need to.

But he did provide a blow-by-blow account of his meeting with the Jets. And it wasn't a friendly parting.

"Listen, that was an interesting two years to say the least," Rodgers began. "But I figured that when I flew across country on my own dime, that there was going to be a conversation. And the confusing thing to me, and the strange thing was when I went out there, I meet with the coach, and we start talking, he runs out of the room.

"I figured that's kind of strange. Then he comes back with the GM … So we sit down in the office, I think we're going to have this long conversation, I've flown across country, and 20 seconds in he goes, I mean, literally, I'm talking to the GM about something and [Aaron Glenn] leans to the edge of the seat and goes, 'Sure you wanna play football?"

Rodgers said he told Glenn he was interested.

Bad Look For Aaron Glenn

"And he said, ‘We’re going in a different direction at quarterback," Rodgers recounted. "And I was kind of shocked. Not shocked because I didn't think it was a possibility. Shocked because I just flew across country. And they could have told me this on the phone.

"And this is verbatim exactly how it happened. He said, ‘We just want to know how you want it released, the messaging.’ And I said, verbatim, ‘I don’t give a shit about the messaging.'"

Rodgers said Glenn told him he didn't want to be in front of a team meeting room with the announcement and have "guys looking back at you."

"And I said, ‘What does that even mean?’ " Rodgers replied. "Are you assuming I would be in the back of the room during a team meeting undermining what you're saying. I said, ‘You don’t know me.'

"And he said, ‘You don’t know me.' And then I said, ‘Exactly, which is why I flew across the country to have a face-to-face meeting with you to talk about my experience with the Jets and to hear about your vision for the team.’"

Rodgers said what he expected to take a couple of hours turned into a 15-minute meeting.

"I don't want any part of that," Rodgers said. "It was already a debacle in some cases. That whole situation was crazy."

Rodgers, by the way, has apparently enjoyed his interaction with other coaches he's talked to during free agency.

He said Giants coach Brian Daboll "has a beautiful football mind."

He said Kevin O'Connell "is a buddy of mine."

Steelers Still A Possibility But No Promises

And he recounted his visit to the Steelers where he rented a Malibu to avoid attention.

"I wanted to see what it was like there," Rodgers said. "See the facility, get to meet [general manager] Omar [Khan] in person. Just get a glimpse of what life would be like in Pittsburgh and I also wanted to do it as quietly as possible."

Rodgers said he loved his workout with Steelers receiver DK Metcalf. And he apparently really enjoys his conversations with coach Mike Tomlin.

But, again, Rodgers feels no pressure to make a decision.

"Listen, this entire time I haven't felt like I owe anybody some sort of decision at any point," Rodgers said. "This is my life. Like I said, things are different now. My personal life is different. I have stuff in the inner circle that I'm intimately close to that's really important to me.

"And I've been upfront with them about that. I've said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made.' There's been no deadline and I've talked to Mike T many times."