Giants Fans Calling For Jaxson Dart After Poor Russell Wilson Performance

Many New York Giants fans wanted to see rookie Jaxson Dart start the team's Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders. Instead, the team elected to go with veteran Russell Wilson.

Well, after just one game, it's gone from "many New York Giants fans" to "practically all New York Giants fans" who want to see the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft under center in Week 2.

The Giants' offense struggled mightily on Sunday afternoon in Washington, managing just two field goals on nine possessions. They had as many punts (6) as points scored (6). The team also turned the ball over on downs inside the Washington five-yard line on its final series, failing to capitalize after a generous roughing-the-passer saved Russell Wilson from an interception.

Wilson showed that he could still move, as the 36-year-old quarterback ran for 44 yards on eight rushes. But the passing game was almost non-existent. Wilson completed fewer than 50% of his passes (17 of 37) for just 168 yards. He posted a passer rating of 59.3 despite not turning the ball over once.

Naturally, Giants fans (and all NFL fans) have already seen enough. They want Jaxson Dart, and they want him to start in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Reports suggested the Giants had a ‘package of plays’ ready for Dart in Week 1, but it never materialized. The rookie remained glued to the bench as Wilson and the Giants' offense struggled throughout the contest.

It remains to be seen when that "package of plays" might be deployed by the Giants. Perhaps, when it happens, it won't even be a package of plays but rather the entire offense. Certainly, New York can't continue to trot Russell Wilson out there if Sunday's performance was any indication of how the season is going to go.