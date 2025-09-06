Chiefs Belie Practically Everything That Made Them A Dynasty In Loss To Chargers

Kansas City faces possibility of 0-2 start after losing only two games all last season

The snapshots of this Kansas City Chiefs season-opening loss told a story of disarray, disagreement and, yes, distress.

It was linebacker Drue Tranquill yelling at defensive tackle Chris Jones for blowing his assignment and letting Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert seal the game by getting outside the pocket and converting a late third-down play with a 19-yard scramble.

Chiefs Sniping At One Another

It was Travis Kelce going helmet-to-helmet on teammate Jawaan Taylor because the right tackle repeatedly drew penalties that set the offense back and made everyone's assignment harder.

Both public squabbles were centered on the offensive and defensive lines, where coach Andy Reid counts on winning the line of scrimmage to have success.

"I expect more from the bigs on both sides of the ball," Reid said afterward.

The Chiefs on Friday night didn't look like the team we've seen the last half decade in four Super Bowls. They looked more like the team that got blown out of last season's Super Bowl.

The Chiefs didn't look like a team that has won the AFC West nine consecutive years dating back to 2015. They looked like a team that is already in a hole in the division, losing to the divisional rival Chargers for the first time since 2021.

Chiefs Didn't Look Like Champions

And the Chiefs didn't look like the team that won 15 games last season. They instead look like a team with more losses marking the road ahead.

"I've got to make sure I get my team in a better state there coming out," Reid said after this 27-21 loss. "We have to play with more emotion. We were a little flat that first half and it cost us.

"We've got to make sure we take care of business and that's my responsibility."

This was a night in which a lot of folks failed in their responsibilities, and the names are too many to recount here. But it was such a failure that even some magical moments by quarterback Patrick Mahomes weren't enough to save his team.

"When you don't come out and play with the right mindset, you get beat," Mahomes lamented. "The Chargers came out with the right mindset, and we didn't, and they beat us."

The problem for the Chiefs is they came out flat and with little urgency while the Chargers played like they had a point to make. The Chargers seemed so locked into beating the Chiefs that even after it was done, they were still trying to hurt Kansas City's soul.

Chiefs ‘Didn’t Look Clean' At All

"It was just another game," Herbert said with a measure of disdain for the defending AFC champions.

So, with the Chiefs failing on offense in the first half and on defense throughout the game, and with neither unit showing championship mettle, the portrait the Chiefs left after this game was one seemingly drawn by a toddler using crayons.

"It didn't look clean on either side of the ball," YouTube analyst Kurt Warner said.

Reid seemed especially disappointed about wasting a chance to travel to São Paulo and win on what he called "a nice, big stage."

Stop right there.

The last time the Chiefs were on a big stage, they got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. And that causes concern because the Chiefs return to the United States on Saturday and must begin to prepare for their next game on Sept. 14 – against the Eagles.

So the Chiefs are staring at the possibility of starting this season 0-2 after losing only two games all of last season.

Xavier Worthy MRI On Saturday

That possibility grows exponentially if the club is without receiver Xavier Worthy. He left the game with a shoulder injury after only three plays.

Reid said the club would get an MRI done on him Saturday to find out the severity of the injury. If Worthy cannot play, it would mean the Chiefs are without their two best receivers because Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

So, none of this feels positive when the facts are mostly tilting in the wrong direction.

What facts, you ask? You mean beyond the actual loss?

Consider that last year the Chiefs won 17 consecutive one-possession games. That streak was snapped in this game.

Consider that 7 of 8 previous games Mahomes and Herbert matched up against one another were decided by one score. And Herbert had won only one of those. Now he's won two.

And consider the fact the Chiefs fell behind Friday night, but unlike during last year's NFL-leading 11 comeback wins, there was not enough magic to save this outcome.

KC Dynasty Not Dead, But Hurting

None of that suggests the Chiefs might as well kiss their dynasty goodbye. They might still rally. But all those facts do suggest there could be trouble afoot.

"We learned a valuable lesson today," Mahomes said. "We have to be better from the get-go, from the start. We're not going to be able to come back and win every single game.

"Teams are too good in this league. So this will be a big lesson … but we have to learn fast because we're playing the reigning Super Bowl champs next week."