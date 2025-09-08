Dan Campbell Ruthlessly Mocked After Lions Rolled By Green Bay: REACTIONS

Detroit opened the season by losing to the Packers 27-13.

Social media is having a lot of fun at Dan Campbell's expense following a week one beatdown.

The Lions opened the season with a trip to Green Bay to play its NFC North rival, and it was a disaster across the board.

The Packers rolled Campbell and company 27-13. To make matters worse, the Lions simply looked terrible. The offense played unbelievably badly.

It's safe to say the events that unfolded Sunday were nothing similar to what fans experienced last season.

Social media destroys Dan Campbell.

Campbell is one of the most popular coaches in the NFL, but he also has plenty of haters due to his larger than life personality.

The critics came out in droves on social media after the embarrassing loss. The content and hate were flowing. Plenty of people were quick to point out Ben Johnson - the Lion's former OC - leaving might be a major problem for Campbell.

On one hand, the reactions are hilarious, and I say that as someone who has been a Lions fan since birth. On the other hand, it's unbelievable how bad the Lions looked Sunday.

The team was a Super Bowl contender in 2024, despite having injuries all over the roster. Now, it's a new season, the roster is stacked with talent, Aidan Hutchinson is back and they still got throttled in an NFC North rivalry.

There's simply no excuse for how bad Detroit played Sunday, and fans are now twisting the knife.

We'll see where things go from here for the Lions, but it's clear fans are not happy. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.