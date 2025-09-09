Vikings Locker Room Celebration After Comeback Win Over Bears Was Beyond Electric: Watch

JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings looked like a mediocre football team against the Chicago Bears on Monday night, and then the fourth quarter started.

After falling behind 17-6 after three quarters, the football world was understandably convinced that McCarthy was not ready to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and the Vikings could be in for a world of hurt in 2025. The former Michigan Wolverine, however, flipped a switch and put together a historic fourth-quarter performance to lead his team to a 27-24 win on the road.

READ: J.J. McCarthy's NFL Debut A Rollercoaster That Even Included A Sex Toy On The Field

McCarthy became the first player in NFL history to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and went from ‘not good enough’ to plenty of people's favorite quarterback in the matter of minutes.

To say the vibes and adrenaline were high inside the Minnesota locker room after the comeback victory would be an understatement, as the Vikings' staff and players celebrated accordingly.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell made sure to single out some of the impact players from the game, but when he called out McCarthy, the entire room erupted, and understandably so.

It's safe to say that the Vikings respect the 22-year-old signal caller and are glad he's on their side after he moved to 1-0 as a starter in the league.

McCarthy's stat line of 143 passing yards on just 13 completed passes won't blow you away, but anyone who watched that game came away mighty impressed with the way he handled himself and showed that he's the definition of a gamer with his fourth-quarter performance.