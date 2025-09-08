Buffalo Bills Are Now America's Team And NFL Shows Again Why It's America's Game

If you needed a reminder why football is America's sport and the NFL is the most popular television drama that you willingly invite into your home multiple times a week, all you had to do was watch the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

It was America and our themes on full display.

Historic Comeback For Bills

It was a full-on spectacle with historic meaning because the Bills authored this stunning (even to themselves and their fans) comeback, the likes of which was unmatched in franchise history dating back to 1967.

This 41-40 Bills victory was a lesson in never quitting. It was about never giving up – not even when the players on the other team are celebrating their touchdowns by giving your crowd the royal wave that suggests their victory is sealed and their celebration has begun.

"You play this game for 60 minutes," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "And that's a really good outfit we just played, and you know, God willing, we take care of business how we're supposed to and how we think we will, that's a team we'll see again."

Allen did heroic things. And, of course, he did much of that late, after being seemingly out of it, after struggling with three failed two-point conversions. You know, American comeback stuff that kids 60 years ago used to expect from John Wayne.

Allen completed 16-of-21 passes for 251 yards – in the fourth quarter alone. In a showdown of the top two MVP vote-getters from a season ago, Allen outplayed Lamar Jackson, and now he lays claim to being the NFL's best player this year – a title that sometimes changes hands week to week.

Not Backing Down From A Bully

This game was a lesson in not backing down from a bully. And with all respect to Ravens running back Derrick Henry, that's you, brother.

Henry is a 250-pound hammer who treated the Buffalo defense like his personal nail to the tune of 169 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This game belonged to Henry, until the beleaguered Bills defense rose up and caused him to fumble in the fourth quarter. And then the comeback was on.

And, you get it, football is the country's biggest sport for the country's biggest stars and biggest men. But this night was ultimately decided by perhaps the scrawniest guy on the Bills lifting everyone else to victory.

This game, in short, had it all.

It was drunk and then sobering and then drunk and then sobering again.

Josh Allen Lead Stirring Comeback

The back and forth must have been exhausting because the fans at Highmark Stadium that had arrived in the early morning hours to see their beloved Bills started marching out of the stadium with about seven or eight minutes left to play as Baltimore held a 40-25 lead.

For shame, BillsMafia!

"Down 15 points, whatever we were, with five or six minutes left, staying with it, fans leaving the stadium," Allen noted afterward, almost as if excusing fans for recognizing the dire nature of his team's circumstances.

But, you see, Allen is one of one. He's big, strong and a great athlete.

He's also courageous.

So he led that breakneck comeback without blinking. The Bills scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Matt Prater Delivers In The Clutch

The final tally was put on the scoreboard by Prater as time ran out. He connected on all three of his attempts on Sunday night, including the 32-yarder that won the game.

Not bad for a guy who was called unexpectedly by the Bills when they needed a fill-in kicker. Prater took a Thursday red-eye flight from Arizona and still didn't know his teammates' names by Sunday evening.

No worries. He knew Allen's name and the first thing he did when he arrived in Buffalo was play a video for the quarterback of his son – who wants to be a quarterback like Allen, instead of a kicker like his father.

Prater nailed his game winner and looked around for a moment as if it was no big deal and then got swamped by teammates who soon had him lifted on their shoulders. It was the 410th made field goal of his career.

Great Composure Under White Hot Lights

And that's another thing that makes the NFL show so American. It's great to see composure under wilting pressure.

That's what the Bills showed late when it counted most.

"We knew we were capable of doing more," Allen said. "[Offensive coordinator] Joe Brady always talks about the reward for doing is the opportunity to do more, and that's what we had tonight. And we took advantage of it."

Thanks for that, Buffalo Bills. You're a team that wear red, white and blue and it's fitting.

Because right now you look a lot like America's team.