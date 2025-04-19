Touch 'Em All: Ballparks Are Flirting Playgrounds, The Yankees Are DEI Sellouts, & More

Love has been in the air at a lot of ballparks in recent memory.

Last week, two Chicago Cubs fans violated every dating and relationship rule in the book in the most awkward flirting attempts in baseball this century.

It was a shocking display of disrespect for your partner, overall lack of intelligence, and cringe. However, a reporter for the Atlanta Braves broadcast team showed that flirting at the ballpark can still be a fine art.

Atlanta was visiting the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, when Wiley Ballard walked up to two young, attractive ladies in Rogers Centre. What started as a conversation about how they were enjoying the game turned into Ballard, getting one of their numbers in the smoothest possible way.

That, my friends, is how you do it.

You don’t stuff your face with a hot dog with a random person you’ve never met; that crosses so many boundaries. But asking for her number is both chivalrous and hilarious, even if some losers in Big J hate it (they’re secretly jealous they don’t have this man’s rizz).

That got me thinking: have we seen any other moments in baseball history where flirting has been front and center of a broadcast? You betcha.

Here are some of the best.

3. Young Kid Gives Foul Ball To Girl - Or Does He? - 2014

At a Rangers-Blue Jays, this fan got a foul ball from the third base coach and gave it to an attractive lady sitting right behind him. The girl had to be at least 12 years older than the boy, but if you have game with the ladies, it's never too early to start.

But wait a second, did he actually give her the ball? Upon further review, he most definitely did not - but he still got the girl’s attention, that’s for sure.

That’s downright sneaky. But are we going to let him have a free pass because he was super young? Definitely.

2. Toddler Shows Emotional Strength Beyond His Years - 2024

This kid - who’s probably shorter than a tee-ball stand - saw an adult lady next to him that he obviously thought was an angel sent from heaven (I don’t blame him). So after getting a ball from a Detroit Tigers player, he whispered to his mom and asked if he could give it to the lady he adored.

When he did, the lady TURNED IT DOWN the first time. Then she finally took it after seeing the kid was sad.

That poor dude did not let the heartbreak of the first rejection stop him from pursuing the woman he loved (again, the age difference makes this relationship impossible, but who can fault a toddler for having a crush?). This kid is going to be a master at not giving up on his crush when he’s older.

Honorable Mentions

It's not just fans in the stands that know how to get the attention of someone they think is cute. Here are some honorable mentions of ball boys, mascots, and players getting romantic on the diamond.

1. Dude Gets Handsy At Fenway Park - 2011

Do you have the courage within you to grab your wife or girlfriend’s boob at a ballpark? Apparently, Fenway Park gives men that courage.

In 2011, the NESN broadcast team was panning on the fans at Fenway when they spotted two happy couples enjoying the game. One of them was a really happy couple, where the dude got way too handsy and turned a normal conversation into a tutorial on how to get to second base without consent.

Jerry Remey and Don Orsillo (an iconic duo in Red Sox broadcasting history) had the only correct reaction to the incident - awkward silence followed by laughter, and the unforgettable "Nick Markakis…takes strike one" line.

This is the best flirting moment in baseball history, and it ain’t close.

In the words of Brad Pitt from Moneyball, "How can you not be romantic about baseball?" America's pastime and love just go together.

The New York Yankees Are DEI Sellouts

Has there ever been a more attention-hungry baseball team than the New York Yankees?

Yes, they have the most titles of anyone in baseball. But since 2009, they’ve been thoroughly mediocre. They’ve made the ALCS just four times ( losing three) , and the one time they made it to the Fall Classic (2024) they got rocked by the Dodgers .

So 2025 comes around, and since the Yankees aren’t able to get themselves into the national conversation consistently by being a competent baseball team, they decided to create some press for themselves.

First, it was the torpedo bats. Yes, it turns out that the bats can’t fix the horrendous boom-or-bust approach every Yankee player has (shocker!). But they just had to do it to a) hit more homeruns (since that’s the only way they can get offense) and b) thrust themselves back in the spotlight.

When that failed, the Yankees turned to selling their souls to DEI initiatives.

Mind you, the MLB took the respectable step of removing all DEI references from its website, in an attempt to get with the times. People are realizing that "diversity" really means discrimination, and that it actually is designed to show favoritism to certain demographics in the workforce, social issues, etc.

But those darn Yankees? They are all in on keeping DEI alive .

"We are continually working with the members of our Diversity and Inclusion Committee and are actively engaged with our neighbors and community partners," said Brian Smith, the Yankees’ senior vice president of corporate and community relations, according to the story. "Our dedication towards these efforts remains unchanged, and our Diversity and Inclusion Committee continues to do its work."

Bro, just give up the ghost already. What are you going to do, tell organizations people deserve favors because of their skin color? Seems racist, not to mention a massive waste of time.

As OutKick’s Ian Miller pointed out , virtue signalling in this fashion is utterly ridiculous, but it is especially stupid given that people are realizing it's a bankrupt philosophy that is dying off in popularity.

The fact that the Yankees are still committing to this philosophy is honestly such a New York thing to do. I guess wearing and working for the pinstripes makes you do some pretty dumb things.

Around The Horn - Quick-Hit Highlights And Oddities From The Week

MLB Players LOVE Country Music

Some people think country is a horrible genre (poor souls, am I right?). But not MLB players. In fact, country songs are the most chosen type of walk-up song in the league so far this season.

Four of the top five most popular walk-up songs are from country artists. It's impossible to go wrong with Christ Stapleton or Johnny Case, and "God's Country" and "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" are absolute bangers.

I'd probably choose "Dangerous" by Morgan Wallen if I had the chance to play in the MLB. No matter how you frame it, country tunes are fantastic hype songs.

Phillies Reliever Matt Strahm Came Up With The Best Glove Design Ever

What do you do when you're told you look like Nick Cage every day on X? You lean into it and channel that into your glove.

Matt Strahm has been told he looks like Nick Cage more times than he count, and frankly, I see the resemblance.

So what did he do with the unbearable weight of massive comparisons? He decided to turn his glove into a memento commemorating the comparison.

That's the writing of The Declaration of Independence, a nod to Cage's "National Treasure" movies. A stroke of creative genius, if I go say so myself!

Don't Forget Your Glove!

You've seen outfielders crash into the wall to make a play. But have you ever seen someone wedge their batting glove in between the padding?

Now you have.

The Worst Broadcaster Jinx Of The Year Thus Far

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz had the bases loaded in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates radio guy felt confident enough that De La Cruz would strikeout to end the inning.

Instead, the Reds' shortstop crushed the next pitch for a Grand Slam.

Lesson learned: be careful what you call as a broadcaster. It could backfire - big time.

