Turns Out, The Dodgers Knew The Yankees Could Collapse In The World Series

Heading into the 2024 World Series, it was generally assumed that the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were evenly matched. Most prognosticators believed the series would be tightly contested and last six or seven games.

The Dodgers organization though, apparently had a different idea.

A report from the New York Post published Thursday revealed that when the Dodgers held scouting meetings with players, they knew that the Yankees were prone to the type of defensive and mental lapses that reared their ugly head in the decisive game five.

"What the Dodgers told their players in scouting meetings was the Yankees were talent over fundamentals. That if you run the bases with purpose and aggression, the Yankees will self-inflict harm as was exposed by Betts, Tommy Edman, Freddie Freeman, etc," the Post's Joel Sherman wrote. "That the value was very high to put the ball in play to make the Yankees execute. They mentioned that the Yankees were not just the majors’ worst baserunning team by every metric, but the difference was vast on the field between them and the Padres, who the Dodgers beat in the NL Division Series, but were impressive in this area."

It was little things too, like Jazz Chisholm not being in good positions, or being ready to make plays.

"They were thrilled at how short Yankee leads were at first base to potentially be less of a threat on pivots at second, where Gavin Lux does not excel," Sherman continued. "They said their metrics had the Yankees as the worst positioned outfield. They were amazed how many times relay throws came skittering through the infield with no one taking charge and how often Jazz Chisholm Jr., for example, was out of place or just standing still when a play was in action."

Little Things Add Up In Dodgers-Yankees World Series

That fifth inning of game five was a microcosm of the Yankees issues, with sloppy defense and mental mistakes creating an opening that the Dodgers ran through. But there were other examples, particularly in what became a pivotal game one.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with the Yankees leading 2-1, Shohei Ohtani launched a double off the right field wall. Juan Soto's throw bounced, Gleyber Torres misplayed it with minimal effort, and there was nobody backing up. The ball trickled away into the infield, and Ohtani took advantage, running to third.

Ohtani scored on a fly ball by Mookie Betts, tying the game at two, which would send the game to extra innings. Freddie Freeman walked it off with a historic grand slam. That incredible moment may never have been possible, if not for the Yankees defensive lapses.

Apparently, it was all part of the Dodgers' plan.