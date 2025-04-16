New York Yankees Recommit To 'Diversity Initiatives' After Push To End DEI

After the 2024 presidential election, many companies and institutions have pulled back on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Accepting that many in the public understand that these policies, far from building a more "inclusive" workplace or society, cause division and exclusion. Not the New York Yankees though, apparently.

The Yankees, per a new report in the New York Daily News, have reaffirmed their commitment to putting left-wing politics first and sanity second.

Back in 2021, at the height of the religious fervor around DEI and its purposeful discrimination, the Yankees created a Diversity and Inclusion Committee to "identify, engage and address issues pertaining to equality, racial justice and inclusivity."

The team said it was formed in direct response to "recent, senseless tragedies in communities throughout our nation."

As ridiculous as its virtue signaling was then, it's even more absurd now. But the Daily News, like so many other left-wing media sources, reached out to confirm that the Yankees would indeed be continuing with their discriminatory policies.

"We are continually working with the members of our Diversity and Inclusion Committee and are actively engaged with our neighbors and community partners," said Brian Smith, the Yankees’ senior vice president of corporate and community relations, according to the story. "Our dedication towards these efforts remains unchanged, and our Diversity and Inclusion Committee continues to do its work."

Yankees Join List Of Companies Committed To Putting Politics First

The Daily News, as a left-wing rag, predictably celebrated the Yankees' re-affirming that they intend to make race-based hiring a key focus. While also accusing team officials like team president Randy Levine, of supporting President Donald Trump who has a "well-documented history of racism who has repeatedly attacked diversity initiatives."

And that is why it's so important for corporations and organizations to refuse to play by the rules of the Daily News' game. Because it's not about "diversity," it's about forcing compliance with a particular set of ideological beliefs. Trump bad, "diversity" good.

Major League Baseball made the laudable step of removing DEI references from its website, finally reading the room and waking up to reality.

The Yankees though, clearly have little interest. Presumably afraid of negative press from the generally far-left New York media. As always, the lesson is: don't give in to pressure from left-wing bullies. No matter how many times they try.