MLB Umpire Gets DRILLED In Head By Line Ball

It was a scary moment Wednesday afternoon after first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt took a line drive straight to the head.

"Oh! Side of the head!" New York Mets commentator Keith Hernandez exclaimed during the replay. Wendelstedt was umping Wednesday's Mets vs Twins game in Minnesota when New York centerfielder Tyrone Taylor absolutely rocked him with a foul ball from a fast ball in the seventh inning.

BASE COACHES WEAR HELMETS BUT UMPIRES DON'T

The 28-year-old veteran umpire immediately went down, and Twins right-handed pitcher Louis Varland's facial expression said all people had to know about what just happened. Immediately, Minnesota's medical staff and trainers came out to assist Hunter, and he was fortunately able to stand up with their assistance and walk off the field while holding a towel to his face.

Second base umpire Adam Hamari moved over to first as the umps finished the remainder of the game with a three-person crew. The Mets would lose to the Twins 4-3.

"Oh my! It got him right in the back of the head," Mets SNY play-by-play broadcaster Gary Cohen said.

Cohen also mentioned that the Mets broadcast was "just talking about the other day how the first base coaches wear helmets and that the base umpires should wear them as well," something that other fans said on X after Wendelstedt was hit.

As of current writing, it's unclear what Wendelstedt's condition is, although it is definitely a positive sign that he was able to leave the game on his own.