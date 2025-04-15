Phillies Broadcaster Makes Titanic Joke During Home Run Call On Shipwreck's Anniversary

April 14 is a rather significant date in history. Not only is it the day that President Abraham Lincoln was shot by Johh Wilkes Booth in 1865, but on that same date in 1912, the Titanic struck an iceberg before sinking the following day.

While it's unclear if Philadelphia Phillies announcer Ruben Amaro Jr. was aware that Monday was the anniversary of President Lincoln's assassination, he appears to have known it was the day the nightmare of the Titanic began given the one-liner he made during Philadelphia's loss to the San Francisco Giants.

During the video replay of Nick Castellanos' solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, Amaro Jr. chose a rather unique way to describe the long ball.

"Did not hang one to Bryce Harper, but he hung one to Nick Castellanos; and Nick did exactly what you’re supposed to do with it, especially the way that he’s swinging the bat," Amaro Jr. said. "That is a titanic blast. Too much?"

Describing a home run as "titanic" is strange, but does make sense. It was Amaro Jr. asking broadcasting partner Tom McCarthy if it was "too much" that gives reason to believe he knew exactly what he was doing with the "titanic" reference.

Comedians get a pass when they make jokes about the Titanic, but do baseball announcers? Does it have a bearing that we are talking about an accident that happened well over 100 years ago?

Despite Castellanos' titanic shot, the Phillies fell to the Giants 10-4 in what was their fourth loss in their last five games.