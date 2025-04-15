MLB Writer Incredibly Claims Jackie Robinson Is Similar To 'Recent Events'

Every year on April 15, Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. And for good reason.

Robinson famously broke the color barrier, joining the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 and, despite racism in and outside the sport, having a Hall of Fame career. What Robinson went through was inexcusable, remarkably difficult, and obviously worth commemorating to ensure that discrimination is never repeated. It also bears zero resemblance to the modern political and racial landscape in the United States.

Just don't tell delusional progressive sportswriters that.

Yahoo Sports published an article Tuesday that encapsulates how left-wing sports media has completely abandoned any semblance of historical perspective out of hatred for President Donald Trump. And they're spitting on Robinson's legacy to do so.

Sportswriters Can't Stop Making Fools Of Themselves, Even With Jackie Robinson

The article makes the nonsensical claim that the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle entrenched racism and discrimination with DEI policies and initiatives in corporate and educational America is a "direct contradiction to Robinson's legacy."

Literally.

"It’s predictable, understandable even, that MLB would adjust its public-facing language to ensure it remains beyond President Trump’s wrath," author Jake Mintz writes.

Mintz's "argument" is that Major League Baseball should do more to point out that Trump is evil and that current policies are similar to the racism Robinson faced.

"That’s because the current administration’s systematic destruction of DEI efforts across the country stand in direct contradiction to Robinson’s legacy. Not spinning his story forward, not connecting it to modern America’s glaring inadequacies, not using this opportunity to make a point is an invalidation of the entire Jackie Robinson Day project," he says.

Mintz also excoriates commissioner Rob Manfred for…stating the obvious.

"There's nothing controversial, thought-provoking or uncomfortable about how the league tells Robinson’s story. Money is donated, time is volunteered, the Jackie Robinson Foundation is included, and yet the entire day transmits a kind of kumbaya energy, one that whispers saccharine comforts in a post-racial tone.

‘Jackie Robinson transcends any debate that’s going on in today’s society about issues surrounding DEI,’ MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a recent interview. ‘What Jackie Robinson stands for was moving us past an overt kind of segregation that I don’t believe anybody actually supports today.’"

This is inarguably true. Robinson stood for removing political and cultural discrimination against individuals based on the color of their skin. DEI initiatives are the exact opposite of what Robinson fought for. They're designed to prioritize groups based on their skin color, ethnic background, or sexual orientation, while limiting opportunities for disfavored characteristics.

But because Mintz and those like him are so consumed with an anti-Trump political ideology, they steadfastly refuse to accept that they are, in fact, the bad guys. DEI policies are not compatible for Jackie Robinson and his legacy, they're in direct opposition to it. No, ending racially discriminatory hiring practices bears no relation to the inexcusable "whites only" bathrooms and water faucets and hotels. And in fact, it's offensive to his legacy to suggest that it does.

Welcome to the modern world; where left-wing sports writers advocate for discrimination and spit on the contributions of those who fought against their political beliefs. Embarrassing.