Captain America: Aaron Judge Will Be Team USA's Leader At 2026 World Baseball Classic

Team USA has made the perfect selection for team captain heading into the World Baseball Classic.

In March 2026, 20 nations will field a baseball team to compete for international glory. Pool play games will take place in Houston, Tx, Miami, FL, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Tokyo, Japan.

Team USA will be looking to avenge a loss in the 2023 final to Team Japan in which Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout (both members of the Los Angeles Angels at the time) in the bottom of the ninth to win the game, 3-2.

Trout was the obvious choice for captain last time around. But for next year, a new man will get the role of "Captain America."

That man is New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge .

The 32-year-old has always looked like a Marvel character, standing at a hulking 6’7", 282 pounds. Now, he will officially take his superhuman stature and skillset to the forefront of Team USA’s quest for glory, something Judge called a "pretty special honor."

"Just getting a chance to represent this country, what this country means to me," Judge said . "Honestly, every game, during the national anthem [and] ‘God Bless America,’ getting a chance to sit out there, for me, it’s a time to reflect about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and given me the opportunity to step on a baseball field and play a game that I love.

The Judge has become The Captain.

Judge did not participate in 2023 because he had just finished his tumultuous run through free agency, and because the Yankees had named him the 16th captain in franchise history. Naturally, his priorities were with the Bronx Bombers.

But now he’s ready to take his talents to the global stage and try to lead Team USA to glory. March 2026 can’t come soon enough.