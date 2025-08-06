Two Pro-Woman Advocates, Marsha Blackburn And Nancy Mace, Have Announced Gubernatorial Campaigns

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), two pro-women advocates who have staunchly fought to keep males out of women's sports, announced their candidacies for governor of Tennessee and South Carolina, respectively. Blackburn currently serves in the United States Senate and Mace is in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both women have become leading voices in the fight to protect women's sports and private spaces from the invasion of biological males. In January, Blackburn introduced three bills to protect women's sports, including one to officially designate October 10 as American Girls in Sports Day in America.

"While Democrats encourage men to play in women’s sports, support men in women’s locker rooms, and refuse to define a ‘woman,’ Republicans are fighting for faith, family, freedom, hope, and opportunity. As President Trump sends power back to the states, he’s going to need strong conservative governors who can bring that revolution home. I’m ready to deliver the kind of conservative, common-sense leadership that will ensure Tennessee is America’s conservative leader for this generation and the next," Blackburn told OutKick.

In November, Mace introduced a resolution to prohibit transgender individuals—including Rep. Sarah McBride—from using restrooms that correspond to their gender identity at the U.S. Capitol. In addition, Mace made headlines in June when she asked former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz a simple question: "what is a woman?" Of course, Walz couldn't answer the question, which shows how anti-woman many Democrats have become in the name of gender ideology.

"I’m running for Governor of South Carolina to deliver for President Trump at the state level and export all radical policies out of the state of South Carolina," Mace told OutKick.

"I’ve delivered for South Carolina. In Congress, I passed landmark legislation protecting women from violent illegal aliens and secured the largest federal grant in state history at $195 million for infrastructure right here at home. I banned trans people from women’s bathrooms. I’ve held the line, exposed corruption, and told the truth even when it wasn’t popular. President Trump is going to need bold, America First governors in 2026. South Carolina deserves one who will stand with him and put our people first. That’s exactly what I’ll do. I’ve got the backbone, the record, and the plan to get it done."

Mace also spoke to OutKick previously about the importance of fighting for women during a time when many radical left-wingers seek to destroy the institutions built to protect females.

"I'm a woman who's been through some things, and I'm a girl mom and I have sisters and a mother, of course, and friends who've been through some traumatic events in their lives. And having gone through my own trauma, I've realized… there's just so much more we can do to protect women and girls," Mace said in June.

"To see women being erased in real time by the left, by progressives, by people who are mentally ill, doesn't sit well with me. And there aren't enough women speaking up and speaking out and fighting for other women, and that's what I'm trying to do."

The pro-woman agenda is very popular with American voters, given that the vast majority of citizens don't want men competing in women's sports or using women's bathrooms and locker rooms. Focusing on these issues is likely to score well for both Mace and Blackburn in their bids to become Governors. Common-sense policies that align with biological reality are popular with American voters. Weird, huh?