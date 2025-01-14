EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Blackburn Introduces Three Bills To Protect Women's Sports

On Tuesday, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced three bills, each aimed at protecting women and girls in sports, OutKick has learned exclusively.

While keeping biological males out of women's sports is a large part of Blackburn's ultimate goal, it's not the only important piece of her new legislation.

Blackburn introduced the Fair Play for Girls Act, which, in addition to keeping women's sports for females, would "require the U.S. Attorney General to submit an analysis of violence against women in athletics to Congress."

"Young women across the country have suffered injuries, faced sexual harassment, and lost accolades because they were forced to share spaces designed for women with men," Senator Blackburn said in a press release.

"The vast majority of Americans agree athletes should only be allowed to compete on teams that correspond with their biological sex. The left’s cowardly pandering continues to put innocent girls in harm’s way, and we must put an end to this assault on women once and for all."

The second resolution calls on the NCAA to end its current transgender athlete policy and demand that only females can compete in women's athletics. And the third resolution continues Balckburn's push to make October 10 (which reads X-X in Roman Numerals) "American Girls in Sports Day."

Blackburn introduced this resolution in September, but it was blocked by Senate Democrats.

"A Democrat senator went to the floor and objected, talking about how they thought it would be discouraging and demeaning and all of these things," Blackburn told OutKick at the time.

Sen. Blackburn introduces bills to protect women in sports at a pivotal time

Currently, there is already an important bill set to come up for vote on the Senate floor introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL).

As OutKick previously reported, Tuberville's bill "re-affirms that gender is ‘recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth’ and would cut federal funding for any athletic program that allowed males to compete in women's sports."

The legislation introduced by Blackburn and Tuberville is important because it delivers on a campaign promise by Republicans.

During the 2024 election, many moderate voters noted that their vote was based on protecting women's sports and private spaces from the invasion of males.

Republicans up and down the ticket declared that they would put an end to the lunacy, and that included President-elect Donald Trump, who vowed to "ban" males from women's sports.

Blackburn and Tuberville are committed to keeping their promise to voters by advancing the idea that women's sports and spaces are for females only.

The question is whether Democrat Senators learned their lesson from the election and are now willing to acknowledge how unpopular their position is with the American people. If so, they will vote in favor of these bills when the time comes.

That part remains to be seen.