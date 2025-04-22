Firecracker Nancy Mace Has Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Argument With Transgender Activist

Congresswoman Nancy Mace continues to prove she's a content queen.

The Republican star from South Carolina has become one of the most vocal voices in Congress when it comes to stopping transgender insanity.

Unfortunately for Mace, she's become a major target for unhinged leftists. That includes facing death threats and suffering minor injuries during an incident in late 2024.

Yet, she's not backing down.

Nancy Mace gets into wild exchange with transgender activist.

Mace posted a video Monday on X that needs to be seen to be believed. It perfectly sums up the absurdity of our current climate.

A person who appeared to be a male in female clothing confronted Mace over using the word "babe." Why that would be offensive to anyone is beyond me. It was off to the races from there.

"Is tranny derogatory," Mace asked the person, and the response provided us with an all-time internet moment.

The person's voice flipped from being soft to being even deeper than mine as a 6'0" and 160-pound adult male.

"Yeah, tranny, tranny, tranny. If that's derogatory and offensive to you, good," Mace immediately responded during the dust up.

You can watch the truly incredible exchange unfold below.

The tweet below from the great Peter Hasson more or less sums up exactly why this situation is so unbelievably funny.

This could have been lifted from an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" or "South Park," and I don't think anyone would have questioned it for a minute.

Mace later noted that the event was a bit "scary" in hindsight. Fortunately, you can see in the video that she has people around her. The popular Congresswoman has also previously indicated she might have Capitol Police protection, which is probably more than justified at this point.

Nancy Mace is truly the gift that keeps on giving, and as a huge fan, it might be time to figure out a collaboration. Talk about something that could really break the internet.