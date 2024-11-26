Nancy Mace Appears To Confirm Major Security Update Amid Transgender Insanity

It sounds like Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't taking any chances amid backlash and threats from pro-transgender activists.

The politician from South Carolina took a strong stand for women and women's spaces on Capitol Hill, successfully pushing Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces.

It was a nice win for common sense. Unfortunately for Mace, the unhinged part of the country hasn't taken her efforts to keep males out of female spaces well.

Nancy Mace indicates she now has Capitol Police protection

Mace has faced death threats, a man trying to rush a stage she was on at Georgetown University, she's being harassed and enduring nonstop attacks on social media.

I reached out to Capitol Police last week to see if investigations were underway and if Mace had been given police protection. They declined to comment. It appears we now have our answer.

Mace said the following during a Monday interview with Piers Morgan:

"Some guy tried to rush the stage last week trying to get at me. I've had multiple people in front of Capitol Police that were guarding me come up to me and try to verbally or physically accost me over the last couple of days. The fact that you're willing to kill a woman over her right to privacy is it's insanity and I feel like the more that they come after me, the harder I'm going to fight back. The harder I'm going to push back. This is…it's rabid insanity is what it is."

You can watch her comments starting around 7:30 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Members of Congress outside of leadership don't automatically receive police protection. It requires elevated or specific threats.

If Mace has been put under Capitol Police protection around the clock and while in South Carolina - as she should be given the threats - then it's a sign the authorities are taking the situation very seriously.

The viral death threat she received was beyond disgusting and appalling. It was downright horrific.

Women shouldn't have to fear for their lives simply for taking a stand for other women. It's that simple, and it now sounds like the Capitol Police are looking out for Congresswoman Mace. That's a positive update. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.