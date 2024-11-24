Nancy Mace Reveals Troubling Update Amid Death Threats And Danger

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't playing games when it comes to staying safe.

The popular Congresswoman from South Carolina is facing backlash after taking a stand for women on Capitol Hill.

Mace successfully pushed speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces on Capitol Hill, specifically bathrooms and locker rooms. The move came following the first transgender person being elected to Congress.

It's a big win for common sense, but the woke outrage mob isn't handling it well.

Nancy Mace reveals increased security after receiving threats

Mace has faced death threats, harassment and an unhinged trans activist attempted to rush the stage she was on during a speaking event at Georgetown University this past week.

It's insane that Mace's life is being threatened because she doesn't want males in female spaces. I said a few days ago that she needs increased security, and that's exactly what she's done.

Mace revealed on X that she's "had to beef up" her "security" following the threats, someone trying to rush and multiple people harassing her in public.

You can see the exchange on X below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@OutKick.com.

It's unclear from the exchange if the increased security is being provided by Capitol Police or if it's private contractors.

I previously asked Capitol Police if steps were being taken to make sure Mace was safe after receiving threats, and they declined to get into any specifics of the situation.

More than anything, the fact Mace needs increased security is a sign of the sad times we live in. Mace - who was raped as a teenager - wants to keep spaces meant for females to be just for females. It's a common sense take, but the outrage mob has responded by threatening and harassing her.

Actress Sophia Bush even claimed it might be Mace who is inciting violence. Completely unhinged.

Mace needs to be protected from the crazy people out there wanting to do her harm. As troubling as it is that she needs security, it's good news she has it. It only takes one insane person to do something evil before this story turns into a tragedy of unspeakable levels. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.