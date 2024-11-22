Trans Activist Attempts To Rush Nancy Mace In Wild Altercation: WATCH

Congresswoman Nancy Mace experienced a bizarre moment Thursday night.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina has been leading the charge to protect women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

She successfully lobbied Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to ban males from females' bathrooms and locker rooms. It's a win for common sense.

While Mace enjoys broad support from normal people, many in the woke outrage mob are upset with her, and that was on display Thursday.

Trans activist interrupts Nancy Mace event.

Mace was speaking at Georgetown University when a man by the name of Evan Greer got up holding the transgender flag and attempted to make his way to the stage.

Fortunately, a person who appeared to be a staffer quickly made a move to block Greer from being able to get to Mace.

He was then removed from the event by men who appeared to be law enforcement officers. You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Remember a couple of days ago when I said Mace needed security after receiving an insane death threat? Well, this video right here is why.

You have no idea who is lurking out there and what their intentions might be. It just takes one person with sinister intent to do something crazy.

Fortunately, people were able to quickly intervene and get Greer out of the room. Mace also shared a video after the incident about the "trans lunatic" who attempted to get to the stage.

"Some trans lunatic tried to rush the stage and attack me. And he is just making the case for me that we don't want penises in women's spaces. F off," the popular Congresswoman told her followers.

You can watch her full comments below.

Mace is making it clear that she's not backing down and will continue to hold the line to protect women's spaces. It's insane to say, but that takes actual courage today. She's facing death threats, insane calls and a person attempting to get to the stage she was speaking on. It's all happening because she doesn't want men in women's private spaces. Welcome to 2024. This woke insanity must end, and Mace has emerged as a leader in the fight. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.