Congresswoman Faces Disgusting Death Threat For Defending Women: WATCH

Congresswoman Nancy Mace isn't backing down after her life was threatened for defending women.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina has taken a clear stand for women on Capitol Hill, and is fighting to make sure males aren't allowed into their private spaces.

The move from Mace comes following the election of transgender Rep. Sarah McBride - a male with XY chromosomes who claims to be a woman.

The OutKick fan favorite has drafted a resolution "which would prohibit members, officers and employees of the House from using facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex," according to Fox News.

It's a common sense measure to keep males out of private spaces meant for women. However, some aren't taking it well.

Nancy Mace faces death threat after taking a stand for women.

Following Mace - who was raped as a teenager by a male - taking a stand for women, massive outrage was unleashed and that includes a disgusting death threat she shared on her X account.

A trans activist with the Instagram handle @venuspeenis posted a video saying how he wanted to grab the Congresswoman by her "ratty looking f*cking hair and drag" her "face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash it in until the blood's everywhere and you're dead."

You can watch the absolutely appalling death threat in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Following the threat, Mace made it clear she's not backing down. In fact, the South Carolina Congresswoman is digging in and is ready for a fight.

"To everyone threatening my life: Your intimidation won't stop me from standing up for women. Maybe channel those big feelings and loud opinions into finding the right restroom," Mace tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

I reached out to the Capitol Police to ask if it was aware of the threat and if steps were being taken to keep Mace safe from these lunatics wanting her dead.

"For safety reasons, we cannot discuss any potential investigations," the Capitol Police said in a statement provided to OutKick.

Hopefully, necessary steps are being taken to make sure Congresswoman Mace is kept safe because this situation is completely unacceptable.

Threatening to murder someone because they want to keep women's spaces for women is truly insane behavior.

Threats of this nature absolutely can't be tolerated in a civilized society. It can't be allowed. Spirited debates should be encouraged. That's what makes America great.

Threatening to kill people you disagree with is never acceptable.

Hopefully, the police find @venuspeenis and deal with him accordingly. We can't ever normalize or tolerate this kind of behavior. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.