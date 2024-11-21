Nancy Mace Goes Viral With Savage Tweet While Taking A Stand For Women

Congresswoman Nancy Mace is still cooking as she steps up to defend women's spaces.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina successfully advocated for males to be kept out of women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

That includes bathrooms and locker rooms. Her efforts sparked massive backlash on social media, but she made clear that she shouldn't care less what the critics think.

Mace is adamant women's spaces are kept for just women, and Speaker Mike Johnson agreed. He announced there will be no males in female spaces. The move comes following a transgender member of Congress being elected. It's a big win for common sense and normal people.

Nancy Mace goes viral hitting back at criticism.

Well, Mace is continuing to light a fire on social media after her big win. She decided to respond to some criticism amid an allegation she was "launching" a "culture war crusade."

"Brad, you’re barking up the wrong tree and you’re [100% emoji] wrong. I voted for gay marriage twice in fact and would do it again, but that doesn’t mean your balls have the right to be in my bathroom," Mace tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

You can check out the mega-viral tweet below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did you ever think you'd see a sitting member of Congress tweet "that doesn’t mean your balls have the right to be in my bathroom"?

I certainly didn't, but here we are. Mace is on the warpath, and for the sake of sanity, we all better hope she continues to stack up victories.

She's simply fighting for women to have the right to privacy and to be left alone from men in spaces meant for them.

Yet, the woke outrage mob is livid with her and she's currently facing a disgusting death threat. Imagine someone wanting to murder a member of Congress so men can go into women's spaces. It's truly insane.

Mace shows no signs of slowing down, and is now openly roasting people on social media. More power to her. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.