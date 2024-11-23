Popular Actress Sends Insanely Stupid And Dangerous Tweet About Nancy Mace

Sophia Bush needs to put the phone down and get off X when it comes to talking about Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina has been in the news this week for taking a strong stand for women and women's spaces.

She successfully lobbied Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female locker rooms and bathrooms on Capitol Hill. The decision was made in response to the first transgender member of Congress being elected.

Sophia Bush slams Nancy Mace with stupid tweet.

Mace led the effort to protect women on Capitol Hill, and while many common sense people support her, the woke outrage mob has set its sights on the Congresswoman.

She's been threatened with death, a trans activist rushed the stage she was on during a conversation at Georgetown University and the wokes are beyond livid on social media.

That last part includes a tweet from the former "One Tree Hill" star that is so dumb that I thought it was from a parody account. Not only is Bush's tweet dumb, but it's also dangerous.

She falsely accused Mace of inciting "harassment and potential violence of one of her congressional colleagues."

That's the same kind of violent rhetoric that cranked up the temperature amid two assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump. When you accuse people of being violent threats, crazy people might take action.

Furthermore, she claimed Mace is "inquiring about" her "colleague’s genitals" and is a "creep."

Truly dumb stuff from the popular actress. You can see the tweet from a few days ago below. She's had plenty of time to delete it, and yet, it remains up.

It's an appalling tweet from Bush, and she should certainly know better. Have we learned nothing after watching Trump get shot during a rally over the summer?

If you tar people as violent who incite harassment or as a "creep," it just takes one insane person to do something horrific and evil.

Sophia Bush has over a million followers. It's not like she's a random troll with a dozen followers. She's famous with a huge platform, and she's using it to spread lies and downplay the danger Mace faces.

Think before you tweet. It's pretty simple to understand, but apparently not very easy for Bush to execute on X. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.