Nancy Mace Savagely Destroys Critic With Just Five Words

Congresswoman Nancy Mace nuked a troll in hilarious fashion over the weekend.

The popular member of the House of Representatives continues to take a stand for women and women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

She successfully lobbied Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces on Capitol Hill, and the backlash has been swift and overwhelming from the snowflake brigade.

Mace has faced death threats, a man trying to rush the stage she's on, harassment and nonstop attacks on social media.

Yet, she's not backing down.

Nancy Mace nukes troll.

Not only is Nancy Mace not backing down, but she's now going on offense against the trolls. A person decided to mock Mace's smile with a strange video, and she didn't hesitate to fire back.

In fact, she only needed five words to convey her message.

"Girl get back to work," the Congresswoman from South Carolina tweeted in response to the video mocking her.

You come at the throne, you best not miss. The random troll decided they wanted to take a shot at Mace. How'd that work out for her? Not well.

Not well at all. Mace has been cooking since last week when she decided to take a stand for women and women's spaces.

She's made it crystal clear she's not backing down, and she's more than willing to throw down on social media to defend her stance.

Apparently, that's a message the troll hadn't yet received when they decided to mock Mace's smile.

Props to Mace for continuing to be incredibly entertaining and standing up for herself. You love to see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.