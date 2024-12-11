Nancy Mace Injured In Attack By Alleged Pro-Transgender Activist: DETAILS

Congresswoman Nancy Mace suffered injuries after being attacked by an alleged pro-transgender person.

The politician from South Carolina has been holding the line to protect women's spaces on Capitol Hill, and successfully pushed Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces.

In response to her common sense stance, she's faced death threats, harassment and the woke mob is coming for her on social media.

Things took a dark turn Tuesday night.

Nancy Mace injured in attack

The Republican politician shocked people Tuesday night when she tweeted that she suffered injuries to her wrist and arm after being "physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man."

Mace's wrist is now in a brace following the altercation, and an arrest was made.

The Capitol Police said in a statement the man arrested is named James McIntyre, and released the following information to OutKick:

Tonight, the United States Capitol Police (USCP) arrested a person who is accused of assaulting a U.S. Representative.



Just before 6:00 p.m., the Member of Congress’ office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building. House Division officers, and agents with the Threat Assessment Section, tracked down the suspect. After an investigative interview, officers arrested the suspect, 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois. McIntyre is facing a charge for Assaulting a Government Official (18 USC 111).



The Rayburn House Office Building was open to the public at the time of the incident. McIntyre went through security screening prior to entering the Congressional buildings.

Fortunately, it sounds like Mace is going to be okay. Hopefully, it doesn't take long for her to heal up. The situation is a reminder of the insane backlash Mace is facing for simply taking a stand for women.

Her physical safety is now at risk because she doesn't want males in female spaces. Completely unacceptable.

Attacking someone because you disagree with them can never be tolerated in a healthy and sane society.

This situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for more information as we have it, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

*You can watch Mace speak with OutKick here!