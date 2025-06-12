Tim Walz Melts Down Over Basic Question From Nancy Mace: WATCH

The Minnesota Governor was stunned when asked to define the word "woman" at a House Oversight hearing.

Tim Walz nearly short-circuited Thursday on Capitol Hill.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace asked the Minnesota governor a simple question: "What is a woman?"

Walz looked utterly bewildered. So Mace asked again.

"I’m not sure I understand the question," he finally answered.

Incredible.

Of course, we've seen this sort of mental gymnastics before. It was reminiscent of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, when she said she couldn't define the word "woman" because she’s "not a biologist."

At this point, the Left’s commitment to gender ideology has made the word "woman" so radioactive that elected officials and Supreme Court justices won't touch it with a 10-foot pole and a gas mask. Like they're being asked to explain nuclear physics instead of the most basic, kindergarten-level principles of biology.

I know what a woman is. You know what a woman is. Tim Walz knows what a woman is. He just can't say it — because, if he does, the whole charade falls apart.

That’s the beauty of gender ideology: You have to pretend you don’t know the things you absolutely know in order to prove that you’re one of the Good Guys.

And "Tampon Tim" Walz has fully bought in.

Under his leadership, Minnesota declared itself a "trans refuge state," meaning children can be taken there for medical gender transition without their home state being able to intervene. His administration has bulldozed sex-based protections for girls and women. And he’s been silent as biological males compete against girls in high school sports across his state.

RELATED: Will President Trump Call Out Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Over Male Athletes in Girls’ Sports?

Just last week, a trans-identifying male pitcher led Champlin Park High School to a Class AAAA state softball championship in Minnesota. The 17-year-old pitched all 21 innings of the state tournament and gave up just two runs total.

I reached out to Tim Walz’s office to ask how he felt about the situation — whether he believed this was fair, or whether he believed girls deserved their own protected category in sports.

I never got a response.

But maybe he didn't understand that question, either.