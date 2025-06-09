Rep. Nancy Mace Says Nike Should Face 'Consequences' For Allegedly Funding Trans Youth Athlete Study

While everyone involved in the allegedly Nike-funded transgender youth athlete study remains virtually silent, one member of Congress is calling on Nike to face "consequences" if they truly provided funds for a study that involves minors taking puberty-blockers.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) spoke to OutKick about the damage that transgender ideology has on young people. Mace is a very outspoken pro-women member of the House of Representatives and she explained why that position is so important to her.

"I'm a woman who's been through some things, and I'm a girl mom and I have sisters and a mother, of course, and friends who've been through some traumatic events in their lives. And having gone through my own trauma, I've realized… there's just so much more we can do to protect women and girls," Mace said.

"To see women being erased in real time by the left, by progressives, by people who are mentally ill, doesn't sit well with me. And there aren't enough women speaking up and speaking out and fighting for other women, and that's what I'm trying to do."

Even though President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban males from girls' and women's sports, several states continue to defy the ban. Over the past few weeks, males have won state championships in several girls' high school events.

"We saw what's going on with the governor of Maine really doubling down on this gender ideology that hurts women and hurts girls. It's appalling. It's offensive," Mace told OutKick. "I think that there will be more women in the Republican Party coming to our party, fleeing to our party because they don't like what they see happening to women and girls. But we need conservative governors across the country who will protect women. And girls, that's the next fight. It's not just at the federal level, it's going to be at the state level now."

Mace turned her attention to Nike, the company that allegedly helped fund a transgender youth athlete study on children as young as 12 years old. OutKick has tried to speak with the company dozens of times, and they've stonewalled us at every turn.

"That's not the behavior of an innocent company. And if they've been caught red-handed funding, gender transition research and studies on underage minor children, then we do need the media and influencers and folks online to point it out and expose it for what it is. There should be consequences to this behavior," Mace said.

While radical left-wing Democrats continue to push gender ideology – even on children – Mace pointed out that the overwhelming majority of Americans reject providing "gender-affirming" care to minors.

"[The] vast majority of Americans don't agree with progressives or the Democrat party on transitioning underage kids. And in fact, there are a lot of studies around the world that show that if your child has gender dysphoria, once they get through their teenage years in puberty and get to the other side, they no longer have gender dysphoria. What we're doing is damaging and harming these kids, making their mental health worse, and we're physically mutilating them," Mace said.

While OutKick continues to try and get answers about this alleged study, no other media outlet is putting any pressure on Nike to come clean about its role. Mace suggested that perhaps the reason other media outlets aren't covering this study is simple: money.

"Nike is a big advertiser. They throw a lot of money around. They have a lot of power and influence and people are afraid of giants, but like in the Bible, David existed – David [vs.] Goliath – and he won," Mace said.

Taking down Goliath wasn't easy, but it was possible. The key is not to stop fighting. And we have no plans to quit anytime soon.