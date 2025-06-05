Both Key Figures In Nike-Funded Transgender Athlete Study Decline To Speak With OutKick

It's been a month-and-a-half since OutKick first reported on a youth transgender athlete study that was allegedly funded by Nike. In addition to Nike refusing to comment on-the-record about the study, one other important figure has remained silent: Dr. Kathryn Ackerman, the lead researcher on the study.

OutKick attempted to reach Ackerman via email over a dozen times (through multiple channels), but never received a response. However, one of her employers, Boston Children's Hospital, promoted the study in its magazine back in 2024.

This week, Ackerman is hosting The Female Athlete Conference, a bi-annual event in Boston that focuses on, well, it's obvious from the name. So, OutKick headed up to Boston to meet Ackerman in person and see if she would speak with us.

The only response Nike has ever sent us with regard to the study came a few days after our first report. A Nike executive with knowledge of the situation, who refused to speak on-the-record, said the study "was never initialized" and "is not moving forward." But what exactly does that mean? Unfortunately, Nike has not provided any clarity.

‘No One Was Wrong’

OutKick asked the Nike executive if Dr. Ackerman and researcher Joanna Harper (who is a trans woman) were wrong to say that Nike funded the study, something both have said multiple times since 2023 and as recently as 2025. The executive said "no one was wrong" but that there might have been some "gaps in the information chain."

On Wednesday, OutKick finally made contact with Ackerman just before she delivered the opening remarks at The Female Athlete Conference. I introduced myself as a reporter and asked Ackerman if she would answer a few questions.

She told me that it was not a good time because she was about to go on stage. So, I asked her when I could return to speak with her. She waffled a bit, making it clear that she wasn't overly interested in speaking at all. Then, she asked for my name.

"Dan," I responded.

"Oh, I've heard of you, Dan," she replied. "I know what you want to talk about."

"Are you willing to talk about it?" I asked.

"I'd rather not," she stated.

"At all?" I pressed.

"I think you have your story," she said.

"Is the study still going? Nike has basically said you're a liar; they said the study doesn't exist. That seems odd to me that you've been talking about it for two years if it doesn't exist," I responded.

"We're doing a female athlete conference here today, and I don't want to have this interview," she shot back.

A Female Athlete Conference

So, I thanked her and I left because I didn't want to disrupt her three-day conference that she had clearly prepared very hard to put on. However, I did find her last comment interesting.

"We're doing a female athlete conference here today."

Right, doesn't this seem like the perfect time to talk about this issue? Ackerman is one of the most renowned doctors in the world when it comes to female athletes. And, a large part of her work focuses on female athletes not receiving the same training and medical treatment as male athletes. That's the entire point of the conference.

Or is it?

"The Role of Gender in Sport Science: The Science of Transgender Athletic Performance" is the name of one of the event's presentations. It's being led by Joanna Harper, PhD – the transgender researcher who was also included in the Nike-funded study.

Another Doctor Doesn't Want To Talk

I returned later, after the conference had wrapped up for the day, hoping that Ackerman might be willing to talk during a less stressful time. I wasn't able to locate her, but I did see Joanna Harper.

I introduced myself as a reporter and asked Harper if the researcher could speak with me about the Nike-funded transgender athlete study.

A strange smile crept across Harper’s face and the PhD took a long pause before responding, "I’m really not supposed to talk about that."

"Ok, is there a reason you can’t talk about it?" I asked.

"Yes, there’s a reason," Harper said with a laugh.

"Can you tell me that reason?" I followed up.

"No," Harper responded.

"Is the study still ongoing?" I followed up again.

"I can’t talk about it, I’m sorry," Harper said firmly. I thanked Harper for the time and took a seat, hoping to speak with Dr. Ackerman one more time. Unfortunately, about ten minutes later, the security manager of the hotel came up to me and said that she had to escort me out of the building.

Apparently, someone complained about my presence at the conference. Perhaps I asked one too many questions and that didn't sit well with someone. Now, we continue to be without answers. One thing seems clear, though: a directive was clearly sent that no one is supposed to talk about the allegedly Nike-funded transgender youth athlete study.

Did that directive come from Nike? From someone else? We don't know because no one is talking even when asked in person. That sure seems to be design.