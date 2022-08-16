Canada’s Only NCAA Football Team Moves 4 Home Games To U.S. Due To Ongoing Vaccine Lunacy

Simon Fraser, the only Canadian school that is a member of the NCAA, is moving four of its home games to Blaine, Wash. for the upcoming season due to their home country’s refusal to live in reality when it comes to COVID and the vaccine.

Visitors entering Canada are still required to be fully vaccinated despite the fact that the CDC recently ended all different treatments for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

All four games Simon Fraser has moved to Washington are scheduled against teams from the United States. The team’s contests against Texas A&M-Kingsville, Western New Mexico, Angelo State (TX), and West Texas A&M will be played in Blaine, the last town in Washington before reaching the Canadian border.

Simon Fraser also canceled its Sept. 10 non-conference game with Montana State-Northern. The team is still scheduled to host Central Washington on Sept. 17 for what will be its lone home conference game of the season.

“We are all looking forward to a time when the impact of the global pandemic will be behind us,” Simon Fraser athletic director Theresa Hanson said. “This news is especially disappointing for our student-athletes, but we continue to support them and advocate for ways to ensure they can train and compete. We are looking forward to creating a home-field atmosphere in Blaine for these games.”