Senator John Kennedy Reads From NSFW School Books…Don’t Play This Audio At Work!

In the age of Artificial Intelligence, you have to admit Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has some huge balls for reading from NSFW books that reside inside school libraries.

Sen. Kennedy faced off Tuesday with Illinois Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias over banned books and let’s just say there were some fireworks — DO NOT PLAY THIS AUDIO AT WORK…IF YOU DO IT COULD LEAD TO YOUR FIRING…YOU’VE BEEN WARNED.

Reading from the infamous graphic woke novels Gender Queer and All Boys Aren’t Blue, Kennedy and his Lousiana drawl went to work. Let’s roll the tape.

Holy sh*t



The Secretary of State in Illinois came to speak out against “book bans” at school



Senator John Kennedy then reads directly from the books he is defending for kids



His reaction: "Those words are disturbing coming from your mouth."



pic.twitter.com/SEbha1qrGj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 12, 2023

The AI nerds are going crazy today using Kennedy’s audio to make up all sorts of nasty content, but you can see that Sen. Kennedy DGAF. He has a point to make and the point is that the radical wokes have planted these ridiculous books inside libraries and have planted their woke librarians in jobs where the woke books are protected.

“(T)”hose words are disturbing coming from your mouth,” Giannoulias, whose state law prevents parents from removing books from libraries, told Kennedy.

You can say that again. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK, CUZ.

I literally needed a shower after Kennedy read those lines.

DO NOT PLAY THIS AUDIO AT WORK!

Another one for No Context Sen. Kennedy pic.twitter.com/T4CJIpLUri — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2023

You make the call: Should these books be available to high school kids?