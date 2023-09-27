Ryder Cup: Which American Could Earn The Most Points For U.S. Team Trying To Snap A 30-Year Skid?

Videos by OutKick

No matter the winning side, or even in the case of an undesirable tie, one European and one American are going to emerge as their team’s star and top points earner in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Given that I am on record predicting that the U.S. will win its first Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993 in rather convincing fashion, I’m going to focus on the red, white, and blue side of things ahead of the start in Rome.

And yes, I’m well aware that there is a likely scenario where multiple Americans could earn the same number of points and tie for top points earner. Be sure to check dead heat and tie rules at your online sportsbook if you are gambling, responsibly of course, this weekend.

While you could make a case for each of the 12 Americans to emerge as the team’s top points earner, I think there are three names worth circling, plus a sleeper, that could turn into ‘the guy’ in Italy.

The obvious thing to consider here are players who are likely to play at least four if not all five matches this weekend.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021 and all he did was earn 3.5 of a possible four points and beat up on Shane Lowry in his Sunday singles match.

Despite his strong showing two years ago and being arguably the best driver of the golf ball walking the planet, he’s not exactly top of mind for most people this week, which is probably the way he likes it.

There isn’t a weakness in Cantlay’s game which makes him a player that the U.S. will very much lean on and a villain in the eyes of the Euros. He finished first in total driving on Tour this season and 15th in driving accuracy. Every player in the event this week at Marco Simone has said you have to hit fairways to be successful. Cantlay checks those boxes.

Odds To Be Top U.S. Scorer: +550

Odds To Be Top Overall Scorer: +1100

Xander Schauffele

You can’t talk about Patrick Cantlay at a team event and not mention Xander Schauffele. The pair is 5-0-0 in foursomes across both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup and went 2-0-0 at Whistling Straits together in 2021. Cantlay and Schauffele will undoubtedly be paired together this weekend in Rome.

Schauffele played in four matches during the ’21 Ryder Cup just as Cantlay did, and it’s hard to see him not get four opportunities this time around as well.

While his ability to get a bit loose off the tee may make some weary this week, Schauffele more than makes up for it with his approach game and putting. He finished third on Tour this season in strokes gained: approach and fourth in strokes gained: putting.

Leaning solely on statistics when we’re talking about match play isn’t wise, but it’s tough to ignore how consistent Schauffele has been as of late on top of his 3-1-0 Ryder Cup record.

Odds To Be Top U.S. Scorer: +550

Odds To Be Top Overall Scorer: +1100

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson, who went 5-0-0 for the week, was without question the most impressive player during the 2021 Ryder Cup, but you could make the case that Collin Morikawa was worth the No. 2 spot on that list. Like Cantlay, Morikawa went 3-0-1 at Whistling Straits with his lone tie coming during his singles match against Viktor Hovland.

All Morikawa does is hit fairways and greens. Yes, the putter was cold in some spots during the PGA Tour season, but putting comes and goes, and if it comes this week Morikawa could easily be America’s MVP come Sunday evening.

Morikawa earned three of his 3.5 points in the previous Ryder Cup playing alongside Johnson, so it’ll be interesting to see if he can find a groove with a new partner with DJ not involved.

Odds To Be Top U.S. Scorer: +900

Odds To Be Top Overall Scorer: +2000

Sleeper Pick For Top American Scorer: Wyndham Clark

One of the U.S.’s four rookies is going to have to emerge and contribute in a significant way if the Americans are going to hoist the Ryder Cup on Sunday, so why not Wyndham Clark?

Clark, this year’s U.S. Open champ, is one of the longer players teeing it up in Rome this week and accompanies that with a disgustingly good short game. Maybe most importantly, he’s entering his first Ryder Cup with the mindset that he’s the baddest dude on property.

Clark ruffled the feathers of some European fans when he told Golf Channel earlier this month that he thinks he’s “better” than Rory McIlroy. He was confronted about his comment that was taken out of context and doubled down, saying something would be wrong if he didn’t think he was the best player in the world.

The comments could turn out to bite him this weekend, or he could feed off the shtick he’ll be getting from the European fans and turn it into points.

Odds To Be Top U.S. Scorer: +1600

Odds To Be Top Overall Scorer: +4000

