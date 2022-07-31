Sorry, Joe Rogan and Bill Maher Will Never Vote GOP 

Conservatives expect very little from modern comics.

Most stand-ups and late-night hosts lean aggressively to the Left, and it’s reflected in their political barbs.

“Orange Man Bad, am I right?” Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

So when a comedian breaks ranks with their peers conservatives rally to their side. It explains the right-leaning love for comedians like Joe Rogan and Bill Maher, free thinkers who don’t mind poking Democrats as needed.

That’s all well and good, but they should know they won’t be pulling many GOP levers on Election Day.

If any.

Rogan initially endeared himself to the Right by speaking some obvious but hidden truths. Joe Biden isn’t as sharp as he was a decade ago. COVID-19 bromides deserve greater scrutiny. Free speech matters, and Big Tech often works to stifle it.

DJoe Rogan attends the UFC 277 ceremonial weigh-in at American Airlines Center (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

All of the above curried favor with conservatives, desperate to hear their views validated in pop culture. When the Spotify superstar started teeing off on mainstream media bias, the Right collectively swooned.

And media platforms like CNN sharpened their rhetorical knives against him.

The podcast giant even suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible GOP presidential contender in 2024, would have his vote.

Days later, though, Rogan raged at anyone calling him a conservative and blasted the Right for its “homophobic” stance against gay marriage.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ …“You don’t know what the f–- you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican.” Joe Rogan

It doesn’t matter that Democrats foisted a mentally-addled leader upon America. Nor that the modern Left is all-in on censoring voices like Rogan’s. He doesn’t even care that Democrats work hand in glove with Big Tech to stifle debate.

Rogan’s ideology didn’t soften when the Right had his back unconditionally in his war against Neil Young.

He’s a Democratic voter … even after fleeing California for its failed Democratic policies, the kind currently playing out on a national scale.

The same is even more true of Maher.

The star of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” starting shredding his own party a few years ago as the woke revolution grew at a frightening rate. Maher used his HBO platform to savage Identity Politics, suggesting his fellow Democrats were hurting their own cause by embracing the new, hard-Left rules.

Bill Maher attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Maher backed Dave Chappelle against the woke mob’s attacks on him and defended Commanders’ Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio when the progressives savaged him for having a different opinion on the Jan. 6 riots.

He even soberly questioned the rise of trans children in big city schools, enraging the Left in the process.

Maher can sound like a “Clay and Buck Show” guest at times.

Yet Maher is even more devoted to the Democrats than Rogan. Much of his sharp-elbowed rhetoric is aimed at preventing Democrats from rendering their party obsolete. He’s critical because he wants them to win on Election Day.

Maher still trusts the mainstream press, which only fuels his desire to remain a loyal Democratic voter. His recent chat with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, for example, showed how much he clings to media narratives regarding Trump and the GOP.

Rogan, by comparison, seems far more likely to read a variety of news sources. He spends time with Tim Pool, a recovering liberal who routinely scorches the press’ increasingly liberal bend.

Rogan is even chummy with Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who pushes listeners to avoid news media groupthink.

Yet the podcaster is still beholden to the Democratic party, or at least the older version that barely resembles this year’s radical model.

It might take something as drastic as one of them getting officially canceled before either changes their political affiliation.