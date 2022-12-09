Raiders Owner Mark Davis Trades Blonde Cirque du Soleil Performer For Rapper Ice Cube

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis made some headlines on Sunday, spotted sitting in his owner’s suite with a young woman, later identified as Hayden Hopkins. For Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles, Davis was in attendance again, but this time with a slightly different guest: rapper Ice Cube.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis hanging with Ice Cube less than a week after being spotted with Hayden Hopkins.

Mark Davis only sits next to superstars at Raiders games

I don’t know how anyone sits next to that haircut. But that’s two marquee guests in the last two games so what do I know?

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey previously reported on Davis’ guest during the Raiders home win against the Chargers in Week 13.

From Kinsey: “A mystery blonde named Hayden Hopkins was spotted next to the Gildan sweatshirt-wearing king of the Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Chargers and instantly set off alarms that the team’s owner might have a new Vegas piece.

“Hopkins, who most recently spent three years as a Vegas-based Cirque du Soleil dancer, confirmed her presence next to Mark via an Instagram Story post that didn’t add context to how and why she ended up next to the worst haircut in NFL ownership history.”

Apparently Kinsey and I agree on Davis’ haircut. Perhaps he could get the Thursday Night Mowing League to sponsor a Davis haircut? I’d watch that all day, every day.

Davis might want to consider Hopkins back, as the Raiders secured a 27-20 win over the Chargers with her next to him. But with Ice Cube, the Raiders lost to the hapless Rams.

The Raiders next welcome the New England Patriots to Las Vegas in Week 15. Who will be seated next to Mark Davis for that outing? Does Hopkins get the invite again?

