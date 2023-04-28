Major Golf Club Manufacturer Founded By Former U.S. Marine Won’t Sponsor Any LIV Golfers: ‘I Consider Myself A Patriot’

Videos by OutKick

PXG, a major golf club manufacturer that sponsors a number of professional players, isn’t looking to get into any business with LIV Golf or anyone who made the jump to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, Hudson Swafford, and former Masters champion Patrick Reed were under contract with PXG when they joined LIV Golf. While the company honored their existing contracts, none of their deals were renewed.

READ: PATRICK REED MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE TOTALED HIS MASTERS-THEMED PORSCHE

Patrick Reed and other LIV golfers won’t be receiving a sponsor deal from PXG. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Bob Parsons, the founder of PXG, never shies away from taking a stance and he’s leaning into his patriotism as the reason why he’s staying clear of LIV golfers moving forward.

“On the LIV tour, I consider myself a patriot. With the stuff that went down at 9/11, I have a hard time getting involved with them,” Parsons told Esquire.

“I just cannot bring myself to do anything with [LIV], and the guys who are heroes, they all agree with that.”

The 72-year-old served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart as a U.S. Marine. Given his military background and the fact LIV Golf is singlehandedly being funded by Saudi Arabia, Parson has every right to have a strong stance on who his company does and does not sponsor.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris