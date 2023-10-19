Phillies Fan Who Was Ray Lewis’d By Security After NLCS Game 2 Details His Injuries & Arrest: ‘I’d Do It Again’

Videos by OutKick

Philly fans (even when they get their teeth knocked out by blindside tackles) are just built different.

Take the story of Brian from Delco, the Phillies fan who decided to test the Citizens Bank Park security linebackers after the final out of the 10-0 blowout win over the Diamondbacks to take a 2-0 NLCS lead.

“Towards the end of the game, it was the 8th inning, I looked over at my buddy and I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m going to head down there,'” Brian from Delco remembered Wednesday during an interview with Philly sports site CrossingBroad.com after he got out of jail.

“He’s like, ‘Dude, don’t do it.'”

But this is Brian from Delco we’re talking about. It’s the Phillies. It’s a 2-0 series lead. These fans are nuts. They’re turning Citizens Bank Park into an SEC stadium out of the mid-2000s. It’s nuts. Brian from Delco is nuts — he claims to have been banned from the ballpark for life before Tuesday’s incident — and it was time to perform.

We found the guy who got flattened by @Phillies security #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/57P3vAZlrB — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 19, 2023

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I have to do it,'” Brian fired back at his buddy.

The final out of the game is in the books and with that, it was time for this guy to perform. He took off across the outfield. Hundreds of Phillies fans had their phones recording. Brian’s hauling ass. He’s running. He’s fired up.

“There was no turning back. I had one foot over the wall, man, and I went for it,” Brian remembers.

And then out of nowhere, a member of the Phillies security linebacking crew launched his body like he was Ray Lewis chasing down Willie Parker on the sideline.

JACKED UP!

This security guard is a better tackler than 98% of college linebackers. pic.twitter.com/Az5ICiX5Nt — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 18, 2023

Brian says his goal was to get all the way to the other side of the outfield, hop the fence and then haul ass into the crowd of people leaving and he’d skirt by the linebacking security guards.

As you see above, that didn’t come to fruition.

“Next thing I know, I got hit by a bus,” Brian says in a complimentary way like Willie Parker getting up and telling Ray Lewis, “Good hit.”

Any injuries?

Yep.

“I lost two teeth,” the wild man told Crossing Broad. He doesn’t know if his teeth are on the turf or if he swallowed them after the crushing blow.

Brian says he was taken to a police van, sent downtown to the Philadelphia police station where he spent Tuesday night and most of the day Wednesday.

“100% would do it again,” Brian concludes. “In a heartbeat.”

The guy serving two-lifetime bans from Citizens Bank Park says he’ll be back for the World Series.

“I’ll be there. Banned or not, I’ll be there.”