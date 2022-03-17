‘Peda_ Boat’: Solve This Wheel of Fortune Puzzle

Here we go again with Wheel of Fortune contestants having a miserable time solving puzzles. The last time we heard from Wheel contestants, they were having trouble with a phrase that completely stumped three contestants in one of the craziest moments in show history.

Now we have a contestant “Renting a Peda_ Boat.”

Wait, what did you just say?

Wheel host Pat Sajak stepped forward in early March to defend contestants who lock up on the show and turn in all-time blunder moments. “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” Sajak wrote on Twitter.

The TV legend says he sometimes “teases” contestants, but he wants them to win and have a positive experience.

“But mocking them online and calling them names? These are good people in a bad situation under a kind of stress that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch,” Sajak added.

By the end of the show, things turned out OK for Seann, the guy who fumbled the pedal boat puzzle. He took home $14,650 and a viral TV moment he’ll be able to laugh about with friends for years.