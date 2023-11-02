OnlyFans Superstar & Michigan Fan Mia Sorety Comes To Jim Harbaugh’s Defense: We’re Innocent!

Videos by OutKick

Embattled Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has found himself an unlikely ally in the form of an OnlyFans model who is fed up with the national media picking on the Wolverines.

Mia Sorety, whose OnlyFans account will run you $4 for 30 days (limited-time offer), has spent the last couple of weeks fighting in the trenches of Twitter as the Michigan spying scheme plays out in real time.

“Why don’t you break a REAL story. Start with Nick Saban paying players and their families the last 15 years. Even his ex assistant coaches have snitched him out yet nobody cares,” Mia lectured ESPN reporter Pete Thamel last week as he kept the Michigan stories coming on a nightly basis.

While Michigan Men are defending the school’s honor left and right, Mia has been handling her own flank with ferocity. This week, with the walls closing in and Big Ten coaches pleading with the conference to do something about the drama in Ann Arbor, Mia has officially dug in her pumps in defense of Jim Harbaugh.

In the middle of the afternoon on Halloween, this vixen found herself embroiled in a war of words over Harbaugh being one of the greatest coaches in college football history.

“He has turned around 3 college football programs. Has taken a team to the Superbowl. He is an elite coach & he isnt even done yet could still coach 10-15 more years,” Mia typed to her opponent. “Dan marino is one of the best QBs of all time just doesnt have the rings, rings alone isn’t the only metric that matters to being great.”

When her opponent shot back with “Are you serious I can’t tell?” the Michigan superfan was locked and loaded with a response.

Michigan offense is going to break their will especially JJ he is going to shred them. — Mia (@miasorety) November 1, 2023

“We are serious that you don’t understand the English language,” she replied.

This is where we find ourselves at in this battle of wills between Michigan vs. the college football world.

Backed into a corner, Jim and his supporters, even the OnlyFans models, have no choice but to battle back. Jim will be in charge of the on-field product. Michigan Men will be in charge of fighting against the national media blue checkmarks.

And then there’s Mia Sorety representing the OnlyFans contingent.

“No I’m from Ohio we speak some words that I don’t think exists in the dictionary,” Mia’s opponent fired back as the volleys just kept going back and forth.

“More like with your trash educations, you can’t understand half of the English dictionary. I mean, do they even have standards to get into Ohio State with the GED can get right into the college,” the OnlyFans model replied.

Since her Halloween battle, Mia has spent her time tweeting the nuances of the case to anyone who will listen. She tried to tell Pat McAfee that even if Michigan did anything wrong, it’s a “low level violation” and the NCAA determined in 2021 that “advanced scouting had no significant competitive advantage.”

The Instagram star who has 262k followers, including Shaq, kept the pressure on from there. Wednesday night she went after NCAA basketball analyst Seth Greenberg — “Stick to hoops you don’t know what you’re talking about” — and maintains that this is a low-level violation and that Michigan didn’t gain an advantage.

As for Ohio State, Ms. Sorety says the Buckeyes are going to “get smacked” on November 25 in Ann Arbor.

“Michigan offense is going to break their will especially JJ he is going to shred them,” she wrote Wednesday night in one of her multiple war of words.

In all my years of blogging on the Internet, a powerhouse Internet story isn’t huge until it attracts Instagram models, OnlyFans models or pornstars.

This one has made it over the hump.

We have OnlyFans models coming to Harbaugh’s defense. Not only is this story not going away, it’s just getting good.