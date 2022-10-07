Kid Asks Nick Saban How He’s Going To Beat Texas A&M, Alabama Coach Responds With Adorable Answer

Alabama coach Nick Saban proved that he does have a big heart during an interaction with some kids ahead of the Texas A&m game.

During his weekly radio show, the seven-time national champion was approached by a kid who wanted to know how the Crimson Tide are going to beat the Aggies at home Saturday night.

Kids ask Nick Saban the game plan for Texas A&M. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Without missing a beat, the legendary college football coach cracked a smile and hit the kids with an awesome response.

“If I have to give a short answer, we have to play damn good. Without being specific about details, we have to play damn good,” Saban said in response to the young children.

A young Tide fan asked Coach Saban tonight “how do you think we’re going to beat Texas A&M?” and his response is priceless. pic.twitter.com/KAAs1C78Mg — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) October 7, 2022

Nick Saban, once again, steals the show.

Well, it turns out that Nick Saban isn’t a robot that was manufactured in a lab to simply win football games.

The man does have a big heart, and occasionally, he lets his guard down and gives the internet and fans an awesome moment.

Kids ask Nick Saban how Alabama will beat Texas A&M. The Alabama coach responded in adorable fashion. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Nick Saban might have the reputation of a man who rules with an iron fist. However, he’s also a father and a husband. Clearly, he has a soft spot for young kids.

Having said that, if you think he was about to give away his game plan just because some kids nicely asked about it, you’re fooling yourself.

For all we know, these could be spies sent straight from College Station to infiltrate Tuscaloosa ahead of the game. I’m not saying that’s the case, but we are talking about a fan base that suggested maybe just killing Jimbo Fisher to get out of his contract. Anything is possible with Aggies fans. It just means more in the SEC.

Will Alabama beat Texas A&M? The Crimson Tide are big favorites. The game is at home in Tuscaloosa. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Alabama is expected to roll Saturday night, and judging from this interaction, Nick Saban is very comfortable ahead of the game. That should make you very happy if you’re a fan of the Crimson Tide.