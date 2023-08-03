While Most NFL RBs Are Demanding More Money, Bengals Joe Mixon Took Pay Cut As ‘Sacrifice’ To Potentially Win Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

A major discussion around the NFL revolves around the value of running backs. But while many RBs are demanding long-term contracts worth big bucks, Joe Mixon took a pay cut from the Cincinnati Bengals.

On Wednesday, he explained the thought process behind the move.

“I see the task at hand and what we’re trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice,” Mixon said, according to the team’s official website. “I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be.”

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals got a taste of the Super Bowl in 2022 and they want to get back and win it this season. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Not only that, but Mixon says he wants to play for the Bengals for his entire career. That’s also quite rare in today’s day and age. Especially for running backs. They have to go where the money is.

Jonathan Taylor recently asked for a trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Josh Jacobs is still holding out from the Las Vegas Raiders. Saquon Barkley begrudgingly signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

For Mixon, though, he loves Cincinnati. If that means taking less money, so be it.

“One, it fits me. I love the community here I’ve been here since I was 20 years old,” Mixon said. “The city has embraced me. My teammates do the same. Same with ownership. If there’s a place where I would want to stay for my whole career, it’s here.

“Not many guys play for just one team. I want to be that person.”

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon explains why he took a pay cut while most NFL running backs are demanding more money and longer deals and part of the reason is his love for Cincinnati. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Additionally, Mixon noted that his new contract requires him to perform to be paid. What a novel concept. He loves that challenge, too.

“Off my last deal, I feel like they allowed me to work to be able to make that money back. That’s cool. I’ll go work for it,” he explained.

For Cincinnati Bengals fans, this is music to their ears. It shows how committed these players are to cresting that hill.

They reached the Super Bowl two seasons ago and lost to the Rams. Last year, the Chiefs defeated them in the AFC Championship. Their only playoff losses in the last two seasons came to the Super Bowl Champs.

The Bengals want to be that team this year. They have tough decisions coming with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase all needing new contracts in the coming two years.

But thankfully for them, Joe Mixon isn’t trying to hinder his teammates getting paid.

That’s a teammate right there.